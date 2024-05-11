Does Aoi Todo get back his Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259?

Known for his 'Boogie Woogie" Cursed Technique, Aoi Todo is a popular figure in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. This technique allows him to change the direction and positioning of people and objects at will, thus making him strong on the battlefield. However, during the Shibuya Incident arc, Todo cuts his hand off to avoid being fully transfigured by Mahito. It was thought that this would render his cursed technique ineffective forever.

Despite such a heavy blow, many followers wondered if Todo could still use Boogie Woogie. This question had been bothering the fandom until chapter 259 when he came back into focus and showed himself using his Cursed Technique again.

Aoi Todo can still use Boogie Woogie in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259

Aoi Todo as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Aoi Todo returns to the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline in chapter 259 of the manga series. He reappears after a long absence following the Shibuya Incident at a crucial time after Choso's death and joins the fight against Ryomen Sukuna.

According to a flashback, Todo and Mei Mei had come up with a plan of using Boogie Woogie and the latter's crows to evacuate people from Sukuna’s domain. This plan necessitated that Todo widens the scope of his Cursed Technique which had become difficult for him after losing an arm during Shibuya Incident.

Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses (Image via MAPPA)

In spite of this setback, spoilers from the chapter say that Todo mentioned he could still sense the “heartbeat” of his Boogie Woogie. This means that despite being handicapped, he may have found out how to control his Cursed Technique with one hand through some form of specialized technique or regimen for training.

Jujutsu sorcerers are known to be very creative when it comes to such matters and may adapt to any situation. It could be possible that due to his resolve to protect his friends, Todo could have been driven by such a predicament to find an unconventional answer to his troubles.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Aoi Todo seemed to lose the ability to use Boogie Woogie after Shibuya Incident arc

Mahito's Idle Transfiguration caused Todo to cut his arm off (Image via MAPPA)

During the Shibuya Incident arc, Boogie Woogie of Aoi Todo was extremely important in the fight against Mahito. However, when the villain used his “Idle Transfiguration” ability, it led to a situation where Todo had no choice but to sacrifice himself – he cut off his left hand willingly so as to stop the further spread of transfiguration.

By doing this, it made it impossible for him to perform Boogie Woogie since this technique needed both hands in order to work well. At that time, even Todo recognized that his Cursed Technique had become ineffective, leaving many wondering if he would ever get back what distinguishes him most from others.

Final thoughts

Aoi Todo's comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 brought new hope to fans since the much-adored character seems not to have lost his Cursed Technique, the Boogie Woogie which is his trademark despite suffering a major blow in the Shibuya incident.

The specifics of how Todo maintains his Cursed Technique after the recent chapter's loss were not clearly explained in the spoilers, however, he must have discovered another means of using it even with the absence of one hand.

Jujutsu Kaisen characters are known for their resilience and cleverness in such situations, therefore his return will probably affect Sukuna’s ongoing fight along with other strong opponents in the Jujutsu world.