Ui Ui's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen puts Kenjaku's body transfer ability to shame

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 was yet another with revelations and twists. A seemingly weakened Ryomen Sukuna pulled a rabbit out of the hat by opening his Domain. Although incomplete, he used a Binding Vow to sustain it and managed to push the Jujutsu High sorcerers back.

But in a more interesting context, the mystery behind Yuji Itadori and Atsuya Kusakabe swapping bodies was finally revealed. Not Yuji, not Kusakabe, but a more unexpected name popped up - Ui Ui. As it stands, the white-haired boy possesses an ability that puts Kenjaku's body transfer to shame.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Ui Ui's Cursed Technique outshines Kenjaku's body transfer

Who is Ui Ui?

For those unaware, Ui Ui is the younger brother of sorcerer Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite being a mature young man, he displays no related qualities. So far, his character is defined by his devotion and loyalty to his older sister, even willing to die for her. Moreover, he dislikes anyone who inconveniences her.

As seen before, Ui Ui has the ability to teleport, which is known as Spatial Transference. In essence, he can teleport himself and others to previously marked locations. He has been using this during the fight to transport the injured to Shoko Ieiri (presumably) at an undisclosed location.

But Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 258 showcases another ability he possesses, which is impressive, to say the least.

Soul Swapping

Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Ui Ui can take his technique a step further and apply the same principle to souls. As he explains, a gift inside a box cannot be taken out at will. It can only be done when permission to do so is granted. This is how he can "move and switch the souls of people" he has marked.

As raised by Yuji and seen in Mahito's case, tampering with the soul can affect the body. But this is where Ui Ui's technique differs. In his words, he is able to "switch out the boxes without opening them," and unless they're opened, it is not evident that they have been switched.

His Cursed Technique (CT) can be likened to a popular thought experiment, Schrodinger's Cat. The cat had been placed in a box with a mechanism that could kill it. Until the box is opened, the cat is presumed to be both dead and alive.

Final Thoughts

Ui Ui's CT is game-changing in the grand scheme of things. In fact, with a revelation like this, it wouldn't be far-fetched to call him the true wildcard. His CT functioning with the similar "here but not here" principle is quite powerful, even more so when applied to souls.

At this point, the story has treated fans to a few methods with which souls are toyed - Mahito's Idle Transfiguration, Kenjaku reincarnating Sukuna's twin's soul, and now this. Ui Ui possessing knowledge about souls in this manner opens the series to more possibilities involving soul manipulation.

With this CT, the white-haired boy is the type of sorcerer Gojo referred to when he spoke of sorcerers not being contained within the Special Grade classification.

