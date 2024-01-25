One of Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest unanswered mysteries will save Megumi's soul

Jujutsu Kaisen has several plot points that need addressing before the manga concludes this year, and one of them revolves around Megumi Fushiguro's fate after Ryomen Sukuna took over his body. While the King of Curses made a lot of effort to subdue Megumi and have full control of his body, a new theory suggests that the latter could still be saved and come back, even if wounded.

The whereabouts of Megumi are arguably one of the most significant questions in Jujutsu Kaisen at the moment, as the character appears to be mortally wounded. This assessment is based on Sukuna's mention of forcing him to endure several of Satoru Gojo's attacks. In that regard, this new theory suggests a way for Megumi to play a role in the final battle, even if he is not very prominent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

A new Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests how Megumi could be saved in the coming chapters

Expand Tweet

It has been shown across the Jujutsu Kaisen series that people, particularly sorcerers, can connect with those who are dead or dormant, which is something that has been shown with several characters. For example, one of the most prominent instances is Yuki Tsukumo, who served as one of Master Tengen's Star Plasma Vessels. During a discussion, she mentioned her ability to hear the over vessels inside a person's body.

Furthermore, a little glimpse of that was shown in the early stages of the Shibuya Incident arc, with Satoru Gojo realizing that Kenjaku wasn't actually Suguru Geto and the former asking his friend to fight back. Even though Geto was already dead, his body managed to have a reaction and tried to strangle Kenjaku, much to the latter's amazement, and he even went as far as saying that never happened before.

The theory proposes that a special connection can enable the body in question to "fight back," raising the possibility that Yuji might punch Sukuna and connect his soul with Megumi's. Now that the King of Curses is weakened, Yuji would be able to reach Megumi and awaken him from his depressed slumber. This action might be the key to saving his soul in the final battle, although, of course, it is mere speculation.

Megumi's role in the story

Megumi in the first season of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It's no secret that Megumi Fushiguro is a divisive character in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom because of how he was set up initially and how the different plot points involving him were resolved. This, in return, also served as a rational criticism of author Gege Akutami's writing style, which often leads to certain storylines not having the development they deserve.

That last part can be emphasized through the character of Megumi, as his motivation for saving his sister, Tsumiki, is treated as an afterthought. Elements such as his connection to the Zen'in clan or his role as the son of Toji Fushiguro were not developed in any meaningful way, a point that many fans took issue with.

Furthermore, the series constantly highlights how talented Megumi is. Still, he rarely ever shows it with Sukuna's display of his Ten Shadows ability, making it even clearer that the former hasn't been living up to his potential. Therefore, considering everything that has been shown with the character thus far, many fans have felt that he has been a disappointment.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen has shown that some characters can still connect with those who are dormant or have deceased, such as Yuki Tsukumo with the other Star Plasma Vessels and Satoru Gojo with Suguru Geto's body. Therefore, this theory suggests that Yuji Itadori could do the same with Megumi Fushiguro to shake off the control of Sukuna over his body.