Jujutsu Kaisen: Why can't Megumi control Sukuna? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that stands out for a lot of reasons and one of them is that readers don't usually know what is going to happen next. In that regard, Sukuna taking over Megumi Fushiguro's body was perhaps one of the biggest twists in the story, especially because fans had been theorizing for years about why the King of Curses was interested so much in the young sorcerer.

However, something that most Jujutsu Kaisen fans began to question was how Sukuna got absolute control over Megumi's body when Yuji Itadori was usually in charge when being the vessel of the King of Curses. It was already explained that Yuji is a special vessel that can contain Sukuna, which naturally gives him an edge over Megumi on that front but there is a lot more to it than just that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining why Megumi Fushiguro can't control Sukuna as the latter's vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna taking over Megumi's body was something that had been hinted at across the Jujutsu Kaisen series and readers were not 100% sure of what the former's intentions were. However, once it took place, it was a massive shock and changed a lot of things in the story, particularly that now Sukuna was roaming free and could do whatever he wanted, which meant a lot of danger to a lot of people.

Initially, though, Sukuna did struggle to control Megumi's body as the latter was trying to resist the former. Uraume stepped in and helped Sukuna by doing an ancient bath ritual with Cursed Energy, which allowed him to gain a lot more control of the body because it was essentially turning the vessel (Megumi's body) into a cursed object or something along those lines.

However, Sukuna discovered that he was still struggling to take control of the body, which led to him having to take another measure: killing Yorozu, the sorcerer who had taken over the body of Megumi's comatose sister, Tsumiki, to break Fushiguro's spirit, which is exactly what happened and what is now the current state of affairs in the manga.

Why Sukuna wanted Megumi's body in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna after taking the Sukuna's body (Image via Shueisha).

One of the biggest reasons Sukuna was planning to get Megumi's body across the Jujutsu Kaisen series is the fact that the latter could use the Shikigami Cursed Technique. This is something that interested Sukuna because it could give him another tactical choice, which was shown during his battle with Satoru Gojo as he was able to mix several Shikigami and also summon and command the strongest of them all, the Divine General Mahoraga.

There is also the chance that Sukuna knew that Yuji's nature as a perfect vessel could potentially mean his demise if the sorcerers found all the fingers. Therefore, he thought that Megumi was a very good choice for a body because of the aforementioned abilities and the fact that he wasn't going to be able to control his own body like Itadori did across the series.

Final thoughts

The reason Megumi Fushiguro can't control his body after Sukuna takes over is because the latter did the ancient bath ritual thanks to Uraume, which gave him a lot more control. Furthermore, he made sure to break Megumi's spirit by killing his sister Tsumiki, which was his biggest motivation to fight in Jujutsu Kaisen.