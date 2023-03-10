Who is Uraume in Jujutsu Kaisen? Sukuna's partner, explained

The most recent issues of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series have truly been a rollercoaster of emotions. Just as everything seemed to be working out for Yuji Itadori and co, Tsumiki Fushiguro was revealed to have had the ancient sorcerer Yorozu reincarnated into her.

Subsequent Jujutsu Kaisen issues saw Hana Kurusu’s life put in mortal danger, Megumi Fushiguro’s body taken over by Sukuna, and most recently, the latter’s escape. The latter-most event was thanks to the help of the enigmatic Uraume, Sukuna’s apparent follower who had been working with Kenjaku thus far.

Fans are now curious to find out everything they can about Uraume, of which there’s unfortunately not much to discuss. Nevertheless, what fans know is incredibly significant, and may shed additional light on her role in the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Uraume finally beginning to make moves as of latest issue for series

Who is Uraume?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Uraume is an apparent monk with chin-length white hair, which has a pinkish-red streak running through the back section. Her clothing is most indicative of being a monk, conforming to the traditional style. It’s presumed that Uraume is female, but her gender is yet to be confirmed in the series, and her appearance is somewhat androgynous.

The personality is largely unknown, but Uraume is typically seen wearing a blank expression outside of battle. The first clue of her allegiance to Sukuna comes from him acknowledging her upon meeting for the first time in the series. However, it’s apparent that they knew each other from long before this initial in-series meeting.

She’s shown to have a ruthless side, which first comes out when Kenjaku tells her to leave the sorcerers alive, and that only Yuji Itadori is needed as a messenger. She’s also shown to have a short temper, telling Choso to get out of the way because she won’t wait much longer. She became visibly annoyed when Yuji saved Choso, asking him whose body he thinks he’s inhabiting.

Uraume’s first appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen came during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, where she’s seen standing wordlessly behind Mahito, Jogo, and Kenjaku. She’s next seen during the Shibuya Incident Arc, ordering Haruta Shigemo to go around Shibuya and kill anyone in a black suit who is working for the sorcerers.

The latter arc also sees Uraume and Sukuna reunite, before being instructed to “not neglect their preparations” by the latter before he departs. He also warns her that he will soon be “completely free.” She continues fighting alongside Kenjaku and against Choso, Yuji Itadori, and the other sorcerers and their allies before her and Kenjaku make their escape.

Since then, Uraume has been largely absent until the recent issues of Jujutsu Kaisen. Chapter 209 saw her and Kenjaku exploring the Zenin clan’s Disciplinary Pit, where she comments on how the place would be perfect for Sukuna’s bath. Her next appearance came in the latest officially released issue, where she aids Sukuna in escaping Yuji and Maki Zenin.

Now, the latest alleged spoilers for the series’ upcoming issue claim that she actually does prepare Sukuna’s bath for him. This allows him to fully reincarnate into Megumi’s body, allowing him to make it as much of his own as he possibly can. She’s seen dressed in special ritual robes as well, implying that she plays a key role in the bath’s process.

There is also some trivia from the Jujutsu Kaisen official fanbook which gives further insight into who Uraume is. It claims that she has stuck to Sukuna for a thousand years and is allowed to stand beside him because her cooking is delicious, and she’s a sorcerer.

The fanbook also elaborates that she cooks human flesh for Sukuna, and that she has excellent talent among humans with that kind of experience.

In summation

Thus, Uraume appears to be an ancient sorcerer who is human, but is allowed to stick by Sukuna for their expertise in cooking human flesh. She also appears to be a general aide and helper to Sukuna, being the one who prepared his bath for him and who helped him escape with Megumi Fushiguro’s body. While there’s not a lot to know about her as of this article’s writing, fans can count on finding out more in the series’ coming issues and arcs.

