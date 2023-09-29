Did Gojo inspire Geto to break out of Kenjaku's control in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34? The mysterious reaction, explored

With yesterday’s official release of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34, fans saw Kenjaku and his allies' plan to seal Satoru Gojo within the Prison Realm successfully achieved. Now, the group plans to wreak havoc on Shibuya and the jujutsu sorcerers within, ushering in the Age of Curses as they had so eagerly planned to do.

Although fans are primarily concerned with the future of the series’ world and the status of Satoru Gojo, there is one other detail from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34 which fans are stuck on. Before being officially sealed within the Prison Realm, fans saw Satoru Gojo call out to Suguru Geto, the true Suguru Geto, and ask how long he was going to allow himself to be used.

This shockingly prompted the body of Suguru Geto to begin choking itself with a vice-like grip, despite Kenjaku not instructing the body of Geto to do so. Now, in the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34, fans are curious to discover if Gojo did indeed inspire the body of Geto to break out of Kenjaku’s control.

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34 suggests that there may be something left of Suguru Geto after all

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34, Satoru Gojo cries out to Suguru Geto and asks him how long he’ll continue to allow himself to be used by Kenjaku in this manner. Without explanation, Geto’s body instinctively responds to Gojo’s pleas, immediately choking itself despite Kenjaku clearly not instructing it to do so.

While there is no official explanation given in the episode, and none that has followed in the manga since, the working theory is that Gojo did indeed inspire Geto to break free. Kenjaku’s conversation with Mahito about whether or not the body and the soul are linked or independent of each other further suggests this.

Beyond this discussion in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34, there are some other key reasons as to why Gojo likely convinced Geto to break free of Kenjaku’s control. For starters, the two were best friends during their time at Tokyo Jujutsu High, essentially maintaining that rapport until Geto left the school.

Even after Geto left the school and opposed his ideals as directly opposite of Gojo’s, the two were still shown to be incredibly close. This was especially present in the final moments of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film, which saw the two briefly chat before Geto’s death. The fact that Gojo also could not bring himself to dispose of Geto’s body further supports that there was still a sense of love between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 34 further reinforces this claim by showing Gojo as instinctively remembering all the happy and sad times he and Geto shared when seeing Kenjaku. Had Gojo truly not cared about Geto, he would’ve easily been able to separate his emotions for his former best friend from the current situation. In turn, Geto’s body confirmed the reciprocation of these feelings by responding to Gojo’s call for his former best friend.

Again, neither the anime nor the manga series has officially confirmed that Gojo did indeed convince Geto’s body to break free of Kenjaku’s control. However, given the context of Gojo and Geto’s relationship, as well as what was seen within the latest anime installment, it’s certain that this is indeed what took place.

