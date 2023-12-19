Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito is the embodiment of Sukuna's ideology (and the plot proves it)

In the dynamic world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna is one of the primary antagonists. He is revered throughout history as the undisputed King of Curses and has proved himself to be the strongest character in the series.

On the other hand, Mahito is a Special Grade Disaster Cursed Spirit and another prominent antagonist of the series. He is mostly remembered for his memorable fights against his arch-rivals Kento Nanami and Yuji Itadori and has proved himself a formidable opponent.

At first glance, there are not many similarities between Mahito and Sukuna. However, upon closer inspection, the former has proven to be the embodiment of the latter's ideologies time and time again in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why Mahito is the perfect embodiment of Ryomen Sukuna's ideology in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

After killing Satoru Gojo in their recent fight in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna cemented his position as the strongest sorcerer in the series. The world's fate is currently in his hands as the Jujutsu sorcerers desperately try to take him down.

In chapter 238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Sukuna shared a brief moment with Hajime Kashimo after killing him. During their conversation, the King of Curses shared his philosophy on love. According to him, love is worthless, and although he understands it perfectly, he chooses to reject the notion of needing someone to fulfill him.

Sukuna further said that people like him are loved because they are strong, and he responds to that love by mercifully killing them. So, ending the lives of those beneath him is his way of showing his love. This particular philosophy certainly added more depth to Sukuna's character.

Sukuna and Mahito laughing at Itadori in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Previously, Sukuna has been shown to be driven by a profound disdain for humanity, viewing humans as disposable and insignificant compared to his own existence. He displays a self-serving nature, prioritizing his desires and objectives above all else. This self-centered ideology and his lack of empathy and compassion for others make him comparable to Mahito.

Throughout the series, Mahito has displayed feelings of curiosity and a disturbing lack of empathy for others. He was born from the accumulation of negative emotions in humans, embodying their fears and insecurities, which makes him a manifestation of humanity's darker aspects. According to him, he has lost count of how many humans he has killed until now because it simply does not matter to him.

Although it can be said with certainty that Mahito did not think of killing humans as sharing his love with them, he does echo a lot of Sukuna's ideals in his actions and motivations throughout the story.

Expand Tweet

Sukuna values strength above all else and has even acknowledged the strength of a few of his opponents in the series. Similarly, Mahito is driven by his desire for strength and yearns for self-improvement and evolution. Furthermore, Sukuna's disregard for human morals and ethics might be comparable to Mahito's lack of empathy, as he mostly operates without a moral compass.

Mahito perceives weakness as something to be discarded, as he constantly strives to become stronger and achieve perfection. Sukuna strongly shares this sentiment, as he considers weakness as despicable.

Although it can be argued that Mahito isn't a complete replica of Sukuna, it can be said that he embodies certain aspects of his ideals. Both characters are familiar with each other in the series as well, as they once shared a hearty laugh at Yuji Itadori's plight when Junpei died in front of him.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

A portion of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom considers Mahito a better antagonist than Sukuna, as he made it his mission to ruin Yuji Itadori's life. He killed Nobara Kugisaki and Kento Nanami right in front of him to crush Yuji's soul.

On the other hand, Sukuna notably did not possess a personal grudge against a specific character. Throughout the series, he does as he pleases and kills whoever he wants. While the two antagonists are vastly different in their ways, their ideologies align with each other in more than one way.