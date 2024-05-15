Jujutsu Kaisen: Choso may still live on in Yuji, and a hidden detail from Akutami proves it

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 centered on Choso's death at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna, which sent the fandom into a frenzy, with many people affected by the loss of a fan favorite. Despite stirring up many sorrowful feelings, the truth of the matter is that this is most likely the character's fitting conclusion, with a little detail in the chapter proving that Choso will live on through Yuji.

Choso's nature as a half-Curse, half-human is a key aspect of his character in Jujutsu Kaisen. The fact that he is Yuji's brother, which is addressed to some extent in chapter 259 of the manga, implies that he, along with his other brothers, are now all existing within Yuji, with the latter likely to carry forth his will.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

A new Jujutsu Kaisen theory explains how Choso could live on through Yuji

Expand Tweet

A new theory on X by user @tirednsleepy13 suggests that Yuji Itadori has consumed Choso's brothers as Cursed Death Womb Paintings in order to obtain Blood Manipulation abilities and that now he is going to follow the same fate as them. While the theory itself doesn't offer a lot of details regarding this, it could suggest that a part of Choso is within Yuji in a literal manner, not just thematically or emotionally.

This was emphasized by a scene in chapter 259 in which Choso is seen talking with his brothers about how they are all with Yuji now, which lends credence to the theory that the latter ate them in some way. The chapter also has a panel showing Yuji and Choso running with nine white orbs surrounding them, which likely represents the siblings together once again.

While this might be a bit far-fetched, it could add to the comment Choso made prior to the current arc, stating that his brothers are now living through Yuji. Therefore, this could be the culmination of that theme and also a way to unite Yuji and Choso in a much more solid manner.

The impact of Choso's death

Choso in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

There is no denying that Choso's death was probably the most shocking moment in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, and a lot of fans are still mourning his loss. Choso is a popular character among fans due to his dedication to his brothers and willingness to go above and beyond to protect or avenge them.

It has been shown throughout the manga that Choso is willing to put the well-being of his brothers over his own, and that was fully displayed in chapter 259, with him sacrificing his life for the sake of Yuji.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 has potentially suggested that Choso is now with his brothers, as shown in the panels, where he states that they are all with Yuji now. However, whether they are within him truly or not has not been confirmed by the series yet.

Related articles