Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji getting his own "Rika" would be Akutami's worst move right now

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 was recently released, frustrating many fans with the death of Choso, a beloved character in the fandom, at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna. With many people reacting strongly to his death, some fans have proposed that Choso be "cursed," similar to what happened to Yuta Okkotsu's childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, and become a Curse that can help his brother Yuji Itadori in combat.

While the theory does have some legs because Choso meets most of the requirements established for that to happen in Jujutsu Kaisen, author Gege Akutami would be making a terrible mistake if he decided to go in that direction. He has built a reputation as a mangaka who is not afraid of taking the lives of popular characters, thus building some tension in the story, so giving Choso the "Rika treatment" would be a bad decision moving forward.

Can Choso return in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Choso could come back to life because he is half-human and half-Curse, thus making him a Cursed Womb, meaning he could return as a total Curse. Fueled by the disappointment of not being able to help his brother Yuji Itadori anymore, Choso could return in a similar fashion to Rika Orimoto becoming a Curse to help Yuta Okkotsu.

On paper, Choso could become a Curse who just wants to help Yuji in battle, with the manga already showing that example with Rika. Furthermore, there was also the example of Naoya Zen'in, who became a Curse out of his hatred toward his cousin Maki for killing him, so there are some precedents of human characters going that route.

Why bringing Choso back in Jujutsu Kaisen would be Akutami's worst move

Chose died in episode 259 of the manga while trying to protect his brother Yuji from one of Ryomen Sukuna's attacks. Returning to the manga as a Curse would diminish Choso's death and make his final moment with Yuji less meaningful.

Author Gege Akutami has built a reputation as a mangaka who can take the lives of popular characters, much like Nanami Kento, Satoru Gojo, and Choso himself, so backtracking on that, even if he has in-canon explanations, would be a bad decision.

Would Yuji and Choso be stronger than Yuta and Rika?

While it is very likely that Yuji and Choso would be a lot stronger in terms of endurance and physical strength when compared to Rika and Yuta, the second duo has a lot more potential in terms of abilities. Yuta has a Domain Expansion and can copy other people's Cursed Techniques.

Therefore, while Yuji and Choso could use Blood Manipulation and hand-to-hand combat, the truth of the matter is that Rika and Yuta have a lot more resources when it comes to battle.

Final thoughts

The death of Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 has shocked the fandom and led to a lot of fans coming up with theories to bring him back. However, considering Akutami's approach, it does not seem like fans will witness Choso in action soon.

