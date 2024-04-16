7 Jujutsu Kaisen villains who won't last a second in My Hero Academia universe

Jujutsu Kaisen villains have always been a huge part of the fandom ever since their debut. Characters like Geto, Kenjaku, Jogo, Hanami, and Sukuna have carved out entire fandoms for themselves. Moreover, Kenjaku and Sukuna, along with Jogo, have enough power and abilities to be the final villains of almost any Shonen series.

Although the major Jujutsu Kaisen antagonists are still shrouded in mystery, there are many others who will have a really bad day if transported to worlds like that of My Hero Academia.

Haruta Shigeo, Naoya Zenin, Eso and 7 other Jujutsu Kaisen villains who won't last a sceond in My Hero Academia

1) Haruta Shigemo

Jujutsu Kaisen villains: Haruto Shigemo (Image via MAPPA)

Haruta Shigemo is a blonde-haired sorcerer killer introduced in the early parts of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. He is essentially a civilian-level sorcerer with an almost overpowered technique that allows him to store small instances of luck as miracles. If Haruta sets foot in the My Hero Academia world, Shigemo would still be a petty villain who would find himself pitted against almost every other hero.

His technique essentially gives him three extra lives in the form of miracles that save him from fatal injuries. However, he would soon find himself subdued or simply annihilated if he came across a prominent villain in My Hero Academia.

2) Naoya Zenin

Naoya Zenin as shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga cover (Image via Shueisha)

Naoya Zenin is arguably one of the most hated Jujutsu Kaisen villains ever introduced in the series. He is another character who will find himself at odds with the majority of hero society and, as a result, will become the bad guy in My Hero Academia universe.

Naoya is a formidable sorcerer, but his only skills are hand-to-hand combat and exceptional speed granted due to his cursed technique. These abilities require him to be in contact with an actual running surface.

Hence, he will be defeated very easily and quickly because almost every character in My Hero Academia has the capability to destroy an entire city block in moments. This will prevent Naoya from using his cursed technique.

3) Eso

Eso as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Eso, the cursed womb death painting and Choso's brother, was introduced in the early stages of the Jujutsu Kaisen story. Similar to Choso, he has blood manipulation technique, along with possessing special grade status. He is one of the weakest special-grade curses ever introduced in the series.

If Eso enters the My Hero Academia world, he would have an edge over lower-grade heroes. But he would quickly be taken care of by any prominent hero like Edgeshot or Endeavor, or even a stray Nomu.

His toughness and durability might pose a bit of a challenge for others, but characters like Endeavor would be able to bypass it.

4) Iori Hazenoki

Iori Hazenoki as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Iori Hazenoki is one of the minor Jujutsu Kaisen villains introduced in the Culling Games arc. He has grotesque and simplistic cursed techniques. His power allows him to use torn-out parts of his body as explosives; for example, his teeth or eyes, if ripped out from his body, will become explosives.

Iori can continuously use explosives, but he'll have to enter a cooldown period to heal himself using the reverse cursed technique. If he crosses over to the My Hero Academia world, Hazenoki would be nothing more than an enhanced human with an endless supply of explosives. He would be quickly defeated by almost any capable hero.

5) Reggie Star

Reggie Star, the memo-using sorcerer introduced in the Culling Games arc, acted as one of the minor Jujutsu Kaisen villains for a few chapters before being subdued by Megumi Fushiguro. Although he is a reincarnated sorcerer, his skills involve using memos to manifest almost any object, including small kitchen knives to literal moving trucks.

His ability to throw a seemingly endless amount of objects at enemies will be a bit of a problem for My Hero Academia characters. But he will be subdued by any durable hero like Endeavor or Best Jeanist, or any antagonist like Overhaul or Shigaraki without much issue.

6) Charles Bernard

Charles Bernard, one of the minor Jujutsu Kaisen villains with the ability to use future sight, fought Hakari toward the latter parts of the Culling Games arc. His power to use future sight might pose a threat to My Hero Academia characters. However, almost every major hero or villain has higher speed than Charles Bernard. This will essentially render him into a normal civilian-level villain with somewhat good reactions and future sight.

7) Hanami

Jujutsu Kaisen villains: Hanami as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hanami, one of the three special grade disaster curses, is one of the most fan-favorite Jujutsu Kaisen villains. He has been stated to have huge destructive capabilities. Hanami's best on-screen feats of strength was depicted during his introduction and his fight against Gojo.

If transported to the My Hero Academia world, Hanami would be very easily beaten by any capable hero or villain. It is because characters like Deku, Bakugo, or Todoroki have demonstrated better destructive power than Hanami on numerous occasions.

Final Thoughts

Although the Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fandoms have been competing against each other ever since their debut. It is essential to note that hypothetical matchups between Jujutsu Kaisen villains like these need to have an even greater amount of consideration.

Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be released on April 21, 2024.

