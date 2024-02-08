Jujutsu Kaisen: How does Yuta's Domain Expansion work? Fully explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 is set to be released on February 12, 2024, and the early spoilers have already dropped online. Fans are in for a treat, as Yuta's domain expansion details have been released. The chapter appears to pick up exactly where the previous segment ended, as the battle between the strongest continues.

In chapter 249, Yuta deployed his domain expansion in hopes of injuring Sukuna. Yuji also entered the battle alongside Yuta, as the strongest jujutsu sorcerers will now fight against the strongest cursed spirit.

The battle began with Sukuna overpowering the jujutsu sorcerers, but the tables seem to have turned, and the deciding factor in this could be Yuta's domain expansion. Thus, fans are keen to know more about Okkotsu Yuta's domain expansion, "Authentic Mutual Love."

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 and other chapters from the manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250: Okkotsu Yuta's Domain Expansion explained in detail

Yuta's domain expansion, "Authentic Mutual Love," comprises an immense amount of katanas, with each katana holding a cursed technique Yuta copied in his past. Yuta selects one sword and can use its cursed technique as a "sure-hit" against his opponent.

The catch is that even Yuta isn't aware of what technique each katana holds, and there are nearly infinite katanas in his domain. The "sure-hit" of his domain is also limited to only one katana at a time, meaning he cannot use two or more cursed techniques simultaneously.

However, there is no limit to the number of katanas in Yuta's domain, so between changing cursed techniques, there will be no blind spots on him. Yuta's domain has intimidated Sukuna, and now he needs a plan to counter.

Yuta's domain expansion as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 starts with the narrator explaining Yuta's domain expansion in detail. The chapter then continues with Yuta and Yuji fighting against Sukuna in Yuta's domain. The domain is directed at Sukuna, and Yuji is safe from the "sure-hit" of this domain.

First, Yuta attacks Sukuna with a katana that uses Uro's cursed technique, which is revealed to be space bending and can cause a distortion in space-time. Unfortunately, Sukuna avoids his attack but is instead hit by Yuji.

Yuta then follows by grabbing the katana that uses Inumaki's cursed technique, which is Cursed Speech, as shown in the previous chapters. He successfully lands this technique on Sukuna and freezes him. He later uses Uro's Thin Ice Breaker and hits Sukuna with a shockwave.

Finally, Yuta grabs the katana that uses Charles' cursed technique, G Warstaff. For those unaware, Charles is the mangaka sorcerer who fought Hakari during the Culling Games arc.

This technique allows Yuta to peek into the future as he evades Sukuna's attacks and counters with a punch to his face. Yuta's aim is to look for an opening against Sukuna as soon as he uses a cursed technique that Sukuna has never seen before.

As the chapter concludes, Sukuna has noted the five cursed techniques Yuta has used against him since the battle started. These five cursed techniques are:

Hana Kurusu's cursed technique (Jacob's Ladder) Takako Uro's cursed technique (Space Bending) Dhruv Lakdawalla's cursed technique (Shikigami Summon) Inumaki Toge's cursed technique (Cursed Speech) Charles Bernard's cursed technique (G Warstaft)

Gojo Satoru helping the jujutsu sorcerers despite his absence

As the fight continues, Sukuna realizes that he can't use his cursed energy to the fullest due to his battle with Gojo Satoru, which has exhausted a big part of Sukuna's cursed energy reserve.

Likewise, Yuta considers how difficult it would have been for the jujutsu sorcerers to fight the King of Curses, had Gojo Satoru not weakened him to this extent. Both Yuta and Yuji get a chance to recover during battle using the reverse cursed technique, with Sukuna hopelessly watching them instead of attacking.

Gojo Satoru exited the fight a few chapters ago, which caused an uproar among anime fans. However, his effect on the battle still remains, which holds up to his name as the "strongest sorcerer to ever live."