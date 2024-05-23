Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers: The horrific truth of Gojo's return revealed as Sukuna faces an old enemy

The alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers were supposed to reveal the truth behind Satoru Gojo's return. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as a flashback scene revealed the horrific truth behind the strongest sorcerer's return.

The manga's previous chapter saw Aoi Todo reveal his Vibraslap, using which he could swap positions 50 times within a second. This helped him turn the tide of the battle in Jujutsu Sorcerers' favor. Just then, Ryomen Sukuna spotted the ghost of someone he killed, Satoru Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers: Yuta steals Kenjaku's CT to return as Gojo

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers open with Yuji Itadori planning to crush Ryomen Sukuna's heart.

In response, Sukuna began preparing his domain when he saw Satoru Gojo standing in front of him. Sukuna was in disbelief but soon realized that it wasn't Gojo. He praised the person in question, addressing them as Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers then switched to a flashback that saw Rika devouring Kenjaku to copy his Cursed Technique, allowing Yuta to change bodies. Maki was against this plan.

As for Hakari, he wanted the plan as a final resort. That's when Kusakabe asked Shoko Ieiri about the possibility of copying Limitless or Six Eyes. Unfortunately, as per Shoko, Limitless was useless without Six Eyes, and Six Eyes being a part of Gojo's physical body, could not be copied.

Mei Mei as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Maki was worried about Yuta and asked him about the aftermath of copying Kenjaku's CT as the sorcerer could only copy a technique for five minutes. While Yuta was clueless, Mei Mei theorized that there was a chance that Yuta would have to forever live in Gojo's body.

Yuta was fine with the plan being his last resort. However, other sorcerers weren't too fond of it as even Kusakabe believed that it was not 'humane.' Yuta immediately retorted as there was no point in trying to be 'humane' while fighting the history's strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer.

He then asked others if they were afraid of becoming a 'monster' to fight Sukuna. Maki rebuked Yuta, saying that everyone was just concerned about him.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

But Yuta couldn't care less as everyone had been pushing Satoru Gojo to take on the burden of being a 'monster.' Thus, if Gojo were to die, he was ready to become the 'monster.'

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers switched to another scene that saw Yuta telling Gojo about his plan to steal his body. Gojo was fine with the plan as he had no intention of losing and did not care what happened to his body after his demise.

Yuta and Gojo then begin discussing their descent. Yuta was a descendant of the 'Fujiwara' blood but Gojo had told him that he was of 'Sugawara' descent. As per Gojo, no matter their descent, they were distant relatives. There was also the chance that Yuta was a descendant of both Fujiawara and Sugawara blood.

Shoko Ieiri as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo then asked his students to go away because he did not want them to see a bloody side, especially since he did not know if what he was about to do was right or wrong.

He told Yuta that if he were to lose to Ryomen Sukuna and all the older sorcerers were to perish, Yoshinobu Gakuganji would stand at the top of Jujutsu Headquarters. If that happens, there would not be any more chaos like the post-Shibuya Incident. Right after, Yuta asked Gojo not to become a monster by himself again.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers again switched scenes as Amai (Yuji's friend) could be seen explaining his CT. He could amplify the sugar within himself and output it in some way. Upon observing it, Shoko Ieiri added Amai to the medical team with Nitta as support as he could supply their brain some sugar using his CT.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers again switched scene as Yuta was cut in half due to Sukuna's slash. Hence, he was rushed to the medical ward. Fortunately, Arata used his CT in time to prevent Yuta's wounds from getting worse.

That's when Shoko instructed Yuta about his next actions. She had already stitched up Gojo's corpse. Thus, after Yuta switched his body using Kenjaku's CT, he needed to use the Reverse Cursed Technique at max capacity to complete Gojo's body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers switched back to the present as both Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu in Gojo's body opened their domains. The narrator stated that Gojo had already shown the solution to Sukuna's open barrier domain. The chapter ended with Sukuna using the Malevolent Shrine and Yuta using Gojo's Unlimited Void.

Lastly, according to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers, the manga will be on a break next week.

Related Links