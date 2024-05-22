  • home icon
Gojo with Yuta's abilities would have plundered Sukuna's chances of victory in Jujutsu Kaisen

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 22, 2024 16:30 GMT
Gojo with Yuta
Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans know Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo as the strongest sorcerer. Despite that, the Six Eyes user lost the fight against the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Hence, fans began coming up with possibilities that could have helped Gojo plunder Sukuna's chances of victory.

As fans know, Jujutsu Sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu has one of the strongest Cursed Techniques, i.e., Copy. Thus, fans believe that if Satoru Gojo were to have Yuta's abilities with his Six Eyes intact, he would have defeated Ryomen Sukuna easily. But how?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Satoru Gojo with Yuta's abilities would have become overpowered

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

One Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit u/Explorador_D_Web theorized the possibilities if Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu's abilities were to be swapped. However, Gojo would keep his Six Eyes, and Yuta would keep Rika Orimoto.

This essentially means that Satoru Gojo would lose Limitless. Instead, he could use Yuta Okkotsu's Cursed Technique Copy.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

If such a switch were to ever happen, Satoru Gojo would become even more formidable. With Six Eyes and Copy, he would essentially be able to do any Cursed Technique. However, the original version would be much better due to Gojo's Six Eyes.

The best part about such a possible switch is that Gojo should be able to copy back Limitless from Yuta. This means that Gojo would essentially lose nothing but gain more cursed techniques under his arsenal.

Comment byu/Explorador_D_Web from discussion inJuJutsuKaisen

However, there is one argument that can stump fans. It's that Limitless can't be used without Six Eyes. If Yuta cannot use Limitless, there would be no way for Gojo to copy it from him. While such a statement has been made in the series, that is far from accurate.

If a person has the Limitless Cursed Technique, they should be able to use the same. The issue is that the technique would be vastly inefficient compared to a version used with Six Eyes. Hence, Yuta Okkotsu might only be able to use Limitless once per day rather than constantly like Gojo.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, if Satoru Gojo ever receives Yuta Okkotsu's Cursed Technique, he would have endless energy to fuel any ability in the series. The downside is that, given that Gojo would not have Rika, he might not be able to store techniques externally. Thus, he might only be able to copy three to four Cursed Techniques at a time.

Aoi Todo using his Boogie Woogie (Image via MAPPA)
Aoi Todo using his Boogie Woogie (Image via MAPPA)

However, such a situation should also make Gojo overpowered as he could copy Limitless and Ryomen Sukuna's techniques, including Divine Flames, Shrine, and the Ten Shadows Technique. Otherwise, he could copy Cursed Techniques like Blood Manipulation, Boogie Woogie, Cursed Speech, etc., the combination of which is bound to be fatal against the King of Curses.

Hence, with Yuta Okkotsu's abilities, Satoru Gojo would have plundered King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna's chances of victory in Jujutsu Kaisen.

