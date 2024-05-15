Jujutsu Kaisen fans want Aoi Todo to ask Sukuna his signature question

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, the manga series saw the return of Aoi Todo. The character was last seen during his 2-on-1 fight against Mahito. Unfortunately, the character lost his left arm in the fight and was left incapable of fighting. However, the latest manga chapter saw the character make his long-awaited return.

The manga chapter saw Aoi Todo make his return after Choso's death. He had seemingly created a secret plan with Mei Mei to use his Boogie Woogie to rescue everyone present inside Sukuna's domain. With that, the Jujutsu Sorcerer returned and teamed up with his best friend to fight Ryomen Sukuna.

While most fans may be looking forward to witnessing the 2-on-1 fight, several fans wish to see Aoi Todo ask his signature question to Sukuna. Given that the character has been absent for so long, they want to get the character's whole experience in a single battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What do fans want Aoi Todo to ask Sukuna?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans want Aoi Todo to ask Ryomen Sukuna his signature question:

"What type of girl do you like?"

The Jujutsu Sorcerer has asked this question to multiple opponents, and every time he has asked this question, the aftermath has been hilarious. With that in mind, fans want to see how the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, would react to such a question.

Todo, Sukuna, and Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

More importantly, fans want to know if there is a particular type of girl that Sukuna likes. If Todo does ask Sukuna his signature question, fans are bound to lose their minds. Hence, given that the current Aoi Todo & Yuji Itadori vs. Sukuna fight is possibly Todo's last fight in the manga series, fans want to see him ask his signature question for one last time.

How fans reacted to the possibility of Todo asking his signature question to Todo

Fans were really amused by the possibility of Aoi Todo asking Ryomen Sukuna his signature question. This is because they had no idea how the King of Curses would respond.

"what if he says dudes or something," one fan said.

"I need to know that It's a necessity like FR," another fan said.

While there does exist the chance that Sukuna would not respond to the question, there is also the chance that Sukuna would answer something outrageous. One fan even wondered about the possibility that Sukuna might be into men than women. Such a response is bound to send Jujutsu Kaisen fans into a frenzy.

Todo, Sukuna, and Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, fans were certain that Uraume would be devastated if Sukuna's description of his favorite type of girl did not match their appearance and personality.

"WAIT I FORGOT HE DOES THIS, another fan said"

"todo finna switch sides," other fans added.

Meanwhile, other Jujutsu Kaisen fans had seemingly forgotten that Aoi Todo used to ask such a question. Hence, the possibility of Todo even asking the question to Sukuna was hilarious to them.

Lastly, one fan theorized that if Ryomen Sukuna liked the same type of girls as Aoi Todo, the Jujutsu Sorcerer could even switch sides during the battle. Such a development would be devastating for the sorcerers.

