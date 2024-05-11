Jujutsu Kaisen official art may have already foreshadowed Yuji Itadori's ace weapon against Sukuna

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans would know, the manga series is reaching its climax with the fight between Ryomen Sukuna and the Jujutsu sorcerers. During this, a Jujutsu Kaisen illustration released reemerged online. Upon observing the same, fans have become certain that manga creator Gege Akutami foreshadowed Yuji Itadori's ace weapon against Sukuna ages ago.

The manga's previous chapter saw Ryomen Sukuna activating his domain Malevolent Shrine against the Jujutsu sorcerers. While Yuji and others survived the ordeal, the King of Curses immediately followed his attack with the Divine Flames technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen holiday illustration may have foreshadowed Yuji's ace weapon

Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Back in the Jump GIGA 2019 Winter issue, manga creator Gege Akutami released a special holiday illustration for fans featuring his series' main trio—Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro.

At the time, fans rejoiced upon looking at the illustration as they found it quite beautiful. However, one thing that caught their eye was the mysterious sword in Yuji's hand. Fans believed that the sword would be featured in the series' future. However, the sword has yet to make an appearance.

Sukuna having taken over Megumi (Image via Shueisha)

The other possible foreshadowing in the illustration, Megumi's scarf, has already come to fruition. As seen in the illustration, Megumi's scarf has the same lines as seen on Ryomen Sukuna's body. With that, it can be assumed that the scarf was meant to foreshadow the King of Curses taking over Megumi's body.

Hence, with the latest developments in the manga surrounding Yuji Itadori, fans have come to theorize that the sword held by Yuji has something to do with his recently acquired technique, Blood Manipulation. Fans believe that Yuji might soon be able to use his Blood Manipulation technique to manifest a sword out of blood.

Sukuna blocking Yuji's Blood Manipulation attack (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans also theorize that this sword will be manifested to specifically kill Ryomen Sukuna. Hence, fans could witness Yuji combining Blood Manipulation with some other Cursed Technique. With that, the sword made out of blood could become a "Sukuna slaying sword." Unfortunately, fans may have to wait until the manga hints at developments to further theorize on the same.

While some fans suspect that the sword was meant to be foreshadowing, other fans are certain of it due to the story surrounding the Ainu people of Japan. The Ainu people of Japan were native to the country and were forcibly assimilated with other people.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per their epic, there once existed a sword called the Kutuna Shirka, also known as Itadorimaru no Kyoku or Itadorimaru. The mere resemblance with Yuji's name has fans remain certain that Gege Akutami must have based Yuji on the Ainu people. With such theories only going wilder with time, hopefully, the manga series will confirm or deny the theories soon.

