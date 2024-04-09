Jujutsu Kaisen may have already foreshadowed Yuji's Domain Expansion

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga slowly inching toward its end, the series' fans have begun speculating about some events they have been eager to see unfold since the start of the series. In Yuji's case, it is his Domain Expansion, which hasn't been revealed once till now.

Many fans have come up with theories that hint at Yuji Itadori's possible Domain Expansion. However, one fan theorized that the series might have already hinted at the same through symbolism. While it is difficult to confirm the same, many believe it does seem like valid foreshadowing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori's Domain Expansion may have been hinted at in the Shibuya Incident Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 saw Yuji Itadori having an Awakening. With such plot development, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan, u/black_cop_48 on Reddit, theorized what Yuji Itadori's Domain Expansion could look like.

As per them, the domain could look similar to the scene in which Yuji was going after Mahito in the snow forest. During the scene, Mahito's fear was depicted as a chase between wolves and rabbits.

Mahito was so scared of Yuji at the time that he felt like a rabbit running away from wolves to save their lives. While this scene was only shown to symbolize the difference in power between Yuji and Mahito at the time, given how random it seemed, there is a chance that manga creator Gege Akutami must have used the scene to foreshadow Yuji Itadori's Domain Expansion.

For starters, neither Yuji nor Mahito were ever correlated with a wolf or rabbit, respectively. Hence, the symbolization seems questionable. The only wolves shown in the anime, besides the one in the scene, were Megumi's shikigami. However, Itadori had no true connection either with them or any other wolves, in order to be correlated with them.

As for Yuji's surname "Itadori," it contains the kanji for "tiger" (ita) and "rod, cane" (dori). Neither of the two kanji hints at a wolf. As for his first name, its kanji contains "permanence" and "benevolence, humanity." With no hints or correlation to wolves, it can be theorized that the snow forest scene in the Shibuya Incident Arc might have foreshadowed Yuji's Domain Expansion.

Nevertheless, one must remember that Jujutsu Kaisen fan u/black_cop_48 only theorized about the domain's appearance and not how it functions. For this, one can make a multitude of theories. However, it seems like fans have collectively accepted a common concept when it comes to Yuji Itadori's domain expansion.

Given how Yuji Itadori is best known for his physical strength and Black Flash techniques, fans believe that Yuji's domain expansion may have something to do with physical attacks.

Further, considering how Sukuna majorly uses Cleave and Dismantle and has a domain expansion Malevolent Shrine that uses slashes as well, fans believe that Yuji might also develop a domain that makes use of his strengths. This is why fans believe that Yuji's domain may have something to do with his physical strength.

