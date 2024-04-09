Rest in peace Gojo, the ultimate Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer has arrived

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 saw the series protagonist Yuji Itadori have his Awakening. With this development, there is a high chance that Yuji will surpass his teacher Satoru Gojo, and become the ultimate Jujutsu Sorcerer. Fortunately, there is some evidence that suggests the same.

The manga's previous chapter saw Miguel and Larue joining the fight. This essentially allowed Yuji, Maki, and Choso to rejoin the fight as well.

Upon seeing the developments, Yuji speculated that they could win against the King of Curses. Just then, the manga hinted that Sukuna was set to regain his Reverse Cursed Energy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 hints at Yuji Itadori surpassing Satoru Gojo

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As revealed by chapter 256, Yuji Itadori had an awakening during the fight against King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna. Satoru Gojo also had an awakening in the Premature Death Arc. In the arc, Toji Fushiguro effectively killed him, following which he returned to fight Toji after healing himself with the Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, unlike Yuji's awakening in which he seems to be very clear on what he needs to do, Gojo seemed "high" while fighting Toji.

For this, one Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit u/LocalPlatypus994 theorized that this might have to do with Gojo's Six Eyes and Domain Expansion.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

After Gojo awakened, his eyes may have gone into an overdrive that saw his Six Eyes showing him lots of information in an instant, basically a smaller version of Domain Expansion Unlimited Void. Moments later, Gojo regained his clarity, hinting at his Six Eyes having calmed down.

There is a chance that Yuji is also going through a similar phase. However, unlike Gojo, who seemed high, Yuji Itadori may have achieved clarity. The manga also hinted at the same with his eyes, which seemed similar to Ryomen Sukuna's eyes.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, while the manga did establish that Yuji had an awakening, it did not reveal what Yuji would be capable of after the awakening.

Given the number of Black Flashes taking place in the previous chapter and the explanation for the technique in chapter 256, there is a good chance that Yuji Itadori's Awakening has something to do with Black Flash.

Considering that the manga stated that Yuji would end up surpassing Gojo's record of Black Flashes, there is a possibility that Yuji's Awakening would allow him to hit infinite Black Flashes.

While that does seem improbable, there does remain the chance that Yuji might get an upper-hand when it comes to activating the technique.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Otherwise, there is also a possibility that Yuji Itadori's Awakening in chapter 256 may have to do with his Domain Expansion. Jujutsu Kaisen manga has showcased several Domain Expansions throughout its run.

However, its protagonist Yuji has yet to use the technique. Given how the possibility of the manga ending without showing Yuji's Domain Expansion is low, one can assume that Yuji's Awakening would help him attain his Domain Expansion technique.

The same reasoning can also be used to compare Yuji and Gojo. With Gojo having passed away, Yuji, the boy Gojo believed could surpass him, might finally surpass him with his latest Awakening.

