Jujutsu Kaisen theory proves Yuji is on his way to surpass Sukuna

As one can predict from the events taking place in Jujutsu Kaisen manga right now, the final arc is in the latter stages of its serialization. Fans can soon expect to see Yuji have another awakening in the battle against Ryomen Sukuna. With that, the protagonist could likely surpass the King of Curses.

From the beginning of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the story has been heavily reliant on Sukuna, with Yuji simply being a cog that helps the story progress. However, with the story reaching its climax, it seems like Yuji as a cog is set to start going the other way and break Sukuna's cycle of mayhem.

This possibility has heavily been implied by a new Jujutsu Kaisen theory that suggests Yuji Itadori will be surpassing Ryomen Sukuna shortly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory predicts Yuji to have polar opposite technique to Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to a theory by anime YouTuber @Weeb, Yuji Itadori is the polar opposite of Ryomen Sukuna. This is because, while Yuji has acquired Sukuna's shrine, he has still displayed several differences that hint at him being quite the foil to the King of Curses.

This is evident from his shrine attack. When Sukuna uses his shrine attacks, they are instantaneous and give no warning to his targets. However, in the case of Yuji's Shrine technique, it gives a warning to the target as a form of scissors that appear before snipping the target area.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per @Weeb, this difference in their technique was very in character with Yuji Itadori. Unlike Ryomen Sukuna, who is evil incarnate and does not think of warning his targets, Yuji Itadori often tries to de-escalate a situation. This is also evident from the time when Yuji tried to speak to Sukuna after he took over Megumi. He tried to talk Sukuna out of the destruction he was set to cause.

With Yuji and Sukuna being polar opposites established, let's look at Yuji's possible counter to Sukuna's Divine Flames. As explained by Ui Ui, he was capable of swapping souls only twice a month. Given the time left for the Shinjuku showdown, Yuji could only swap souls twice. With one soul-swap evident being Kusakabe, there is a good chance that the second person might either be Yuta or Hakari.

Ui Ui as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

This is because both characters had amazing domain expansion techniques and could have swapped bodies to help Yuji's body get an idea of domain expansion or maximum technique. If such events did happen, fans can soon expect to see Yuji use a decisive move, one that could counter Sukuna's Divine Flames.

As per @Weeb, Yuji Itadori might also unlock Divine Flames, although his version may be water-based due to his nature. Yuji Itadori has been linked to water and water bodies several times in the manga series.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Yuji used Black Flash for the first time, the manga saw Yuji's drool (a droplet) being shown falling through the entire page. Even when he used his final Black Flash against Mahito, he was shown surrounded by water. The same happened when he used the technique against Sukuna. Lastly, the manga depicted Yuji standing over an ocean when Aoi Todo explained Cursed Energy to him.

With such instances, one can only deduce that the manga foreshadowed the nature of Yuji Itadori's cursed technique. Considering that Sukuna himself is often depicted as a demon surrounded by flames, the polar opposite depiction makes sense. Given that water can extinguish fire, Yuji Itadori might be set up to surpass his adversary Ryomen Sukuna with a water-based Divine Flames-like technique.

