Jujutsu Kaisen played the most cruel joke with Mahito on his way to surpass Sukuna

Although Mahito, a long-term threat to the protagonists, finally passed away in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, he demonstrated the potential to surpass even the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna, had the manga not played a cruel joke on him. This is because Mahito was a genius when it came to copying others. However, the manga's plot never allowed him to witness one thing that could have helped him reach his true potential - the perfection of Sukuna's build.

Mahito was an unregistered special-grade cursed spirit allied with Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku. Additionally, he was also the leader of his own group, consisting of Jogo, Hanami, and Dagon, collectively known as the Disaster Curses, whose goal was to eradicate humanity and replace the population with cursed spirits. Unfortunately, he was absorbed by Kenjaku.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory hints at Mahito's wasted potential

One Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit U/THEUnlikely_Web was doubtful as to why Mahito never added additional arms to his body. As evident from the manga series, Ryomen Sukuna's build was seemingly the best when it came to using cursed techniques. This is because the King of Curses had extra hands and mouths to make hand signs and vocalize enchantments, even if he was occupied with some other enemy.

Thus, if Mahito had used his Idle Transfiguration to manifest additional arms and mouths to his body, he would have essentially become invincible and possibly comparable to the King of Curses.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, unlike Sukuna, who has his additional arms right below his normal arms, Mahito could have manifested his new arms on his back, making him more versatile at fighting enemies from all directions.

While one can argue that Mahito might not have thought about it, given that he was a young curse, the series has repeatedly shown him to possess a lot of creativity. This is evident from his moves such as Polymorphic Soul Isomer and Soul Multiplicity, both of which essentially originate from his innate Cursed Technique Idle Transfiguration. That's where the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's plot failed Mahito.

Mahito using the Black Flash in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Mahito is a cursed spirit that is only able to be creative after he attains knowledge of the same. The series actively showed Mahito learning concepts on the fly and immediately picking up stuff like Black Flash and the 0.2-second Domain Expansion.

However, he was only able to perform such feats after he viewed someone doing the same. This essentially meant that Mahito lacked knowledge of the benefits of Sukuna's builds.

Yet, fans cannot mock Mahito for such a lack of knowledge, because even they learned how perfect Sukuna's body was as a sorcerer way later in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Hence, Mahito who passed away in the Shibuya Incident Arc would have had no way to determine the same.

Mahito making the domain expansion sign inside his mouth (Image via MAPPA)

The thing that must bug fans the most is that Mahito could have actually pulled off manifesting extra arms for himself. This is because the anime showed the cursed spirit doing the domain expansion hand sign with tiny hands manifesting inside his mouth.

Hence, Mahito could have developed a similar build to Sukuna had he thought it through. Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen manga never saw Mahito being that creative by himself.

