Jujutsu Kaisen: What are the 4 Disaster Curses? Explained

Since the start of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku) has allied himself with four Disaster Curses: Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and Mahito. As their collective name suggests, the Disaster Curses are some of the strongest curses in the anime. However, where does their collective name originate from?

While the name sounds full of malice, is the moniker "Disaster Curses" just the group's name, or does it signify their powers? If the name does signify their powers, what disastrous power does each of the Disaster Curses possess? From what fear did those curses originate

What are the four Disaster Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Pseudo Geto (left corner) and three Disaster Curses (Image via MAPPA)

The Disaster Curses is a group of four unregistered special-grade cursed spirits that allied with Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku) to take down Satoru Gojo. They wished to exterminate humanity due to their wishes and saw the Six Eyes user as a major obstacle. Thus, they joined Pseudo-Geto, who wished to seal off Gojo to cause havoc in the Jujutsu world.

The four Disaster Curses are Jogo, Hanami, Dagon, and Mahito. Each of the cursed spirits was born from people's fear of their respective natural disasters. Mahito, born from an unnatural fear, was the only exception to this.

The reason why the Disaster Curses are amongst the strongest Special Grade Curses in existence is due to the sheer number of people who were afraid of disasters throughout history. Moreover, the fears the cursed spirits represented could never be completely exterminated. Thus, even if the cursed spirits were to die, they would be reborn periodically.

What fear does each of the Disaster Curses represent?

Jogo

Jogo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jogo represents people's fear of fire-related disasters, including volcanoes. At the beginning of the series, he was depicted as a weak curse, but that was only because he was faced with Satoru Gojo.

When he fought Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses revealed that Jogo was as strong as nine of his fingers' strength. Moreover, the King of Curses stated that Jogo was one of the toughest opponents he had faced throughout history. This proved that Jogo was a strong Disaster Curse.

Hanami

Hanami as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Like Jogo, Hanami represented people's fear of natural disasters. He was created from humanity's fear of land-based disasters such as earthquakes. The cursed spirit did not harbor any hate for humans specifically, but he hated how humans mistreated Earth.

Similar to other Disaster Curses, Hanami is also powerful. This is evident from when he fought Itadori and Todo, as he was able to withstand four Black Flashes. Satoru Gojo later defeats him in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Dagon

Dagon as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Dagon represents humanity's fear of water-related disasters, like tsunamis and floods, and the creatures that dwell inside it. As people would know, the majority of the vast oceans and seas worldwide are unexplored. Thus, given their lack of knowledge, people fear the sea and the creatures within it. This fear created Dagon.

Dagon was initially a shy Cursed Womb who only used his domain as a hideout for Pseudo Geto and the other Disaster Curses. He later awakened after he learned about Hanami's death. While he could defeat multiple Jujutsu Sorcerers at once, his rampage was stopped by Toji Fushiguro, who later killed him.

Mahito

Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Unlike the other Disaster Curses, Mahito did not originate from people's fear of a natural disaster but from humanity's fear of one another. This gave Mahito the power that made him the most dangerous cursed spirit among the four Disaster Curses. Mahito has the ability to alter souls. With this, he can change his own soul or turn people into humanoid curses.

The worst part about the ability is that Mahito only needs to touch his target to use his ability. The extent of Mahito's powers is also evident from the fact that he managed to kill Nanami and blast Nobara Kugisaki's head easily.

With that, it can be said that the Disaster Curses are the strongest cursed spirits in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

