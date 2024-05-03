Yuji's version of Divine Flame could destroy Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

The latest developments in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga show that protagonist Yuji Itadori has the potential to be on an equal footing with Ryomen Sukuna. However, from the several hints the manga series has given fans, it seems like Yuji might not only be able to compete with the King of Curses but also surpass him.

This is because the protagonist has showcased several techniques that hint at him possibly attaining a stronger cursed technique than Sukuna. Thus, there is a likelihood that Yuji Itadori could destroy "The Disgraced One" by using his version of Sukuna's Divine Flames.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests Yuji's version of Divine Flames may surpass Sukuna's version

According to Jujutsu Kaisen fan u/NoorNji on Reddit, Yuji Itadori's Divine Flames may outperform Sukuna's original version, with events in manga series chapters 257 and 258 serving as evidence.

As deduced by Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, Yuji Itadori had seemingly inherited the essence of the former's domain expansion, Malevolent Shrine. With that in mind, fans must remember that Chapter 258 suggested that Sukuna's Cursed Technique may have something to do with the kitchen.

In Chapter 257, it was revealed that Yuji's Cleave method was rather different from Sukuna's technique. While Sukuna's cleave presents itself as a slash, Yuji's cleave resembles the way scissors are used.

As fans are aware, there are numerous restaurants in Japan that serve long noodle ramen that customers must cut with scissors to eat. Given that ramen and instant noodles are frequently prepared in microwave ovens, Yuji's Cursed Technique may have something to do with the kitchen, particularly an oven.

While it may sound hilarious to fans, this theory does make sense if one accounts for the fact that Ryomen Sukuna is from the Heian era and Yuji Itadori is from the modern era. Thus, if Sukuna's cursed technique resembles a fire in a kitchen, Yuji's Cursed technique resembling a microwave oven isn't the most outrageous thing.

Also, one must understand that a cursed technique based on a microwave oven has many applications. One of the most prominent ways to apply an oven's characteristics to a cursed technique is through the radio wave route.

With this in mind, even if Yuji's cursed technique for cutting an opponent might be inferior to Sukuna's, his version of Divine Flames could be much stronger. This is because Sukuna's cursed technique uses fire, while Yuji's technique could possibly use radio waves.

Microwave ovens use a form of electromagnetic radiation similar to radio waves to heat food. Hence, Yuji's attacks are bound to be instantaneous and almost a sure-hit attack similar to that of a domain's sure-hit attack. This is because the attack is likely to heat the target's water until it reaches boiling point and evaporates. Hence, Yuji's cursed techniques based on microwave ovens could be very lethal and might possibly destroy Ryomen Sukuna.

