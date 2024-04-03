Jujutsu Kaisen can ruin its legacy if Gege makes the same mistake as Tokyo Revengers

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has circulated over 90 million copies worldwide. However, given the developments that are taking place in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, there is a possibility that manga creator Gege Akutami might be making a huge mistake similar to manga creator Ken Wakui at the end of the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers manga follows the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a man in his mid-twenties who attains the power to go back in time. With the power, he tries to rescue his ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, from a terrible death. This saw him go back to the past to try and change the gang called Tokyo Manji Gang.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers manga.

Jujutsu kaisen's rushed ending might see it compete with Tokyo Revengers

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is easily one of the most popular manga that is under serialization right now. However, unfortunately for fans, the series is seemingly inching towards its ending with a battle between jujutsu sorcerers and King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna.

That said, the fans aren't entirely pleased with the way manga creator Gege Akutami has been taking the Shinjuku Showdown Arc forward. This is because the plot right now seems too rushed, as evident from the number of characters that are dying one after another in the manga.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

The possibility of character deaths has become so normal to fans that immediately after a sorcerer is introduced into the fight against Sukuna, fans begin predicting how many chapters they will last against the King of Curses.

The worst part about the situation is that fans are left surprised even when a character survives more than two chapters. It shows how quickly the characters are being killed off in this arc.

This leads one to believe that the character deaths have nothing to do with plot progression but everything to do with ending the series as soon as possible. Many fans have been pissed off by this, as they wanted the series to have a happy ending. At this rate, even if the manga were to have a happy ending, it may resemble the ending of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga.

Mikey and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Kodansha)

As fans might remember, the Tokyo Revengers manga had one of the most shambolic endings in recent history. The manga introduced several new characters in the final arc that fans did not need to learn about. In addition, it saw the characters take part in conflicts that were never resolved.

This is because manga creator Ken Wakui decided to give fans the "happy ending" they wanted. However, the decision ended up for the worse. The manga saw Takemichi meet Mikey in the past and resolve all the issues of their friends and acquaintances within a few manga panels. Hence, fans believed that the manga was very rushed. Thus, they labeled the manga as outright "bad."

Therefore, considering how quickly characters are passing away in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, there is a chance that manga creator Gege Akutami's attempt to finish the manga might end up ruining its legacy.

