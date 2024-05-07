Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito is bound to return, but not in the way fans expect

Ever since Mahito died in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc, fans have begun theorizing about how the special grade cursed spirit could return in the series. While the majority of the fanbase believes that Mahito can never return, in reality, the cursed spirit is bound to return, though not in the way fans expect.

Mahito was an unregistered special-grade cursed spirit allied with Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku). Unfortunately, at the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Kenjaku betrayed Mahito and absorbed him for his Maximum: Uzumaki technique. With that, Mahito died in the series. Nevertheless, the special-grade cursed spirit can still return one day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Will Mahito return in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Mahito, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The answer to this question is rather complicated. While Mahito has died and will never return to the series again, the cursed spirit will return in the future of the series' verse.

The reason one can say that Mahito has died is because Kenjaku used him in the Maximum: Uzumaki technique. This means that the entity called Mahito was destroyed in exchange for a powerful attack. With that, Kenjaku successfully extracted Mahito's Cursed Technique—Idle Transfiguration. Hence, Mahito died with no means to return.

Kenjaku using his Maximum: Uzumaki technique (Image via MAPPA)

However, the cursed spirit will return like many other disaster curses in many years. The curses and cursed spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen are born out of humanity's fear of a certain entity. Mahito originated from people's fear of one another. Considering how humanity will never stop fearing one another, the cursed spirit is bound to return to the series' verse after many years, just like the other disaster curses.

That said, the cursed spirit might no longer be called Mahito. In addition, their appearance, personality, and memories will all be different. Hence, in theory, Mahito will never return to Jujutsu Kaisen. However, a special-grade cursed spirit born out of humanity's fear of one another is bound to return in the series' verse.

Will the new "Mahito" arrive in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Jogo, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While the rules of the manga's verse dictate that a cursed spirit will return to Earth after a certain time, the chances of the new "Mahito" returning in the manga are close to none. This is because when another Disaster Curse, Jogo, died in the series, he was certain that he would return, though after several years.

As evident from the events in the manga, Mahito died on October 31, 2018, i.e., on Halloween Day. Following that, the series has only seen two months pass by. This is evident from the fact that the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is taking place on December 24, 2018. Considering that only two months have passed and the series is in its final arc, there is no chance that the new "Mahito" will arrive in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

