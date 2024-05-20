Jujutsu Kaisen's most ridiculed Gojo panel may end up being the biggest foreshadowing of all

Over the years, Satoru Gojo has had a lot of iconic moments in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. One that stands out the most is when, right after Gojo got unsealed, he challenged Sukuna to a fight and declared that he would win.

This particular panel of the manga became one of the most ridiculed panels in the entire series, especially since Gojo failed to live up to his own words and seemingly died in chapter 236 of the manga.

That said, the recently released chapter 260 strongly hinted at Gojo making a possible comeback from the brink of death once again. While nothing is confirmed as of now if Gojo actually returns to the story, the panel where he declared his victory ahead of his showdown against Sukuna will end up being the biggest foreshadowing of all in the entirety of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

How Satoru Gojo's most ridiculed moment may have foreshadowed his return to Jujutsu Kaisen

In chapter 221 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Satoru Gojo made his long-awaited return to the story. Shortly after he got unsealed, Gojo went after Kenjaku to kill him and give his former best friend's body a proper burial.

However, he came face-to-face with Sukuna and challenged him to a showdown on December 24. When Kenjaku questioned his confidence, Gojo proudly declared that he would win the battle.

While this moment was certainly hailed as one of Satoru Gojo's greatest moments at the time, his apparent death led fans to ridicule the panel and turn it into a hilarious meme, mocking the beloved character's overconfidence. In fact, this particular panel was ridiculed to such an extent that it quickly became one of the most well-known memes in recent history.

That said, the recently released chapter 260 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga seemingly turned things around for Gojo and his fanbase. At the end of the chapter, Sukuna witnessed a mysterious silhouette of a man he had buried with his own hands. According to the narration, this silhouette was of the departed spirit of 'the Strongest,' which implies that the one referred to here is none other than Gojo.

Given that Sukuna is pretty much down on his last legs, the silhouette he witnessed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 might be nothing more than a vision or a hallucination of the strongest opponent he has ever faced. While something like this isn't entirely uncommon in the animanga industry, fans of the series hope it indicates their beloved character's return.

If Gojo does return in the upcoming chapter of the manga, it will certainly end up being the most talked-about moment in the manga industry. Furthermore, it will give a whole new meaning to Gojo's infamous "Nah, I'd Win" panel from the manga, as it would mean that he wasn't entirely wrong in being overconfident in his abilities.

If Gojo were to fight Sukuna in the latter's current state, the former's victory is more or less assured. By being the one to defeat the King of Curses after returning from the brink of death, Gojo would have kept true to his word, thereby dismissing all the ridicule he faced following his initial defeat.

Not only would this mark Gojo's greatest feat in the entire series, but it would also singlehandedly be the greatest foreshadowing ever witnessed in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, Gojo's return at this point in the story would not only undermine the efforts of the other characters and the lengths they went to in the fight against Sukuna, but it would also take away the spotlight from Yuji Itadori, who is currently giving it his all to bring down the King of Curses. As such, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are currently feeling conflicted about Gojo's probable return to the series.

