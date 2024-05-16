7 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who perfectly represent the Seven Deadly Sins

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have been the front and center of the anime and manga community for quite some time, especially due to the ongoing Shinjuku showdown in the manga, where characters are getting killed off one after the other in the final battle against the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

Gege Akutami's magnum opus is undeniably popular at the moment, thanks in large part to the characters and their impact on series fans. While the cast of Jujutsu Kaisen characters is certainly diverse in nature, there are some who often mirror the complexities of the timeless archetypes of human nature, aka the Seven Deadly Sins.

With that said, let us look at seven such Jujutsu Kaisen characters whose traits and actions perfectly embody these ancient vices.

Yuji Itadori and 6 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who perfectly embody the Seven Deadly Sins

1) Sin of Pride - Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

The Sin of Pride is often perceived as the gravest of all sins. It is an excessive belief in one's own capabilities and superiority and involves an inflated sense of self-worth and a disregard for others, leading to arrogance, self-centeredness, and a lack of empathy.

While there is a strong argument that Satoru Gojo represents the Sin of Pride, Ryomen Sukuna is one being who meets almost all of the criteria for perfectly embodying this Sin.

Sukuna's pride stems from the fact that he was hailed as the strongest and undisputed King of Curses throughout history. He lives purely according to his own whims and acts as per his own desires, with a complete disregard for others.

Due to his own pride, Sukuna cannot even consider living in a world where he has been defeated, as he views it as an event equivalent to death. His pride and worldview have isolated him to a point where he cannot perceive being defeated, and has a strong disregard for those who possess different ideals.

2) Sin of Wrath - Yuji Itadori

Among all Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuji perfectly represents the Sin of Wrath (image via MAPPA)

The Sin of Wrath involves an intense and uncontrollable hatred for others, giving birth to a desire for revenge or retaliation, which often results in violence and destruction.

Although Yuji Itadori was introduced in the story as a morally upright and benevolent individual, he was often consumed by rage and a never-ending desire for revenge against characters like Mahito and Sukuna.

While Yuji previously couldn't fathom being able to willfully kill someone, witnessing the two malevolent villains take the lives of his friends in front of him fueled his rage, prompting him, for the first time in his life, to end another's life. This anger of his isn't one that can be extinguished until he has himself taken the lives of his enemies.

3) Sin of Greed - Hajime Kashimo

Among all Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Kashimo perfectly represents the Sin of Greed (image via Shueisha)

The Sin of Greed includes an insatiable hunger or immoderate desire for something that feeds one's selfishness.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the character who comes closest to embodying this sin would be none other than Hajime Kashimo. That said, this particular sin can also be represented by not only Kashimo himself but the entirety of the reincarnated Culling Game players. This is because all of the reincarnated players, including Kashimo, came from a past era and were given the opportunity to live a little longer and fulfill their desires.

4) Sin of Lust - Kenjaku

Among all Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Kenjaku perfectly represents the Sin of Lust (image via MAPPA)

The Sin of Lust is the intense desire for inordinate enjoyment of extricated pleasure that overrides moral boundaries and can lead to exploitative behavior.

There is not a single character in Jujutsu Kaisen who embodies this sin more than the ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, whose lust is what has driven the entire story so far. In order to appease his imagination, he has committed an immeasurable amount of horrifying and vile crimes throughout history.

Kenjaku even went so far as to make himself an intimate part of his own plan, in a way that disgusted even the King of Curses. His perception of pleasure is so twisted from the normal perception of it that even in his own death, all he could think about was making sure that his will was passed on to someone else.

5) Sin of Envy - Naoya Zen'in

Among all Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Naoya perfectly represents the Sin of Envy (image via Shueisha)

The Sin of Envy is the resentful longing for another's good fortune and success. The character who embodies this sin the most is, without a doubt, Naoya Zen'in.

He had an unhealthily strong sense of confidence in his own capabilities and longed for the position of clan head, which he thought was rightfully his. However, when Megumi was declared to be the clan head instead, Naoya set out to kill him with his own hands and claim the position for himself.

He also bore a strong hatred and disregard for Maki due to her lack of cursed energy. As such, when she gained physical attributes similar to those of Toji Fushiguro, Naoya was disgusted upon witnessing this and tried to bring her down, attempting to claim the precipice of Gojo and Toji for himself. However, he was unsuccessful in doing so and found himself defeated at the hands of the person he resented throughout his life.

6) Sin of Gluttony- Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

The Sin of Gluttony can be defined as overindulgence in eating or drinking to the point of excess.

Ryu Ishigori was introduced as one of the many reincarnated Culling Game players from an ancient era. Throughout his fight against Takako Uro and Yuta Okkotsu, Ryu constantly talked about his love for fighting by using food and cravings for a final dessert as metaphors.

Similar to many other characters, Ryu fought only for the sake of his own enjoyment. That said, it was this very hunger for a good fight that landed him in front of Sukuna, where Ryu instantly met his demise.

7) Sin of Sloth- Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

The Sin of Sloth can be best described as the laziness of the spirit or neglect of one's duties and responsibilities.

From the beginning of the series, Megumi has been built up as someone who could potentially surpass Satoru Gojo and even the King of Curses one day. That said, Megumi never quite got to achieve anything truly meaningful so far in the story. After seeing what the Ten Shadows technique was truly capable of, there arises the question of what exactly Megumi has done with this technique.

Furthermore, Megumi faced a massive amount of backlash from the fanbase due to the recent chapters of the manga, where he refused to fight and take back control of his body from Sukuna. However, all this can be attributed to just how broken Megumi currently is right now, courtesy of the King of Curses, who went above and beyond to break the former's spirit.

Final Thoughts

As evident from the above list, all of the aforementioned Jujutsu Kaisen characters perfectly represent the Seven Deadly Sins of human nature.

That said, these sins aren't limited to these characters alone, since there certainly are other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have shown similar traits throughout their appearances in the story.

