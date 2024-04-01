7 most underused female Jujutsu Kaisen characters, ranked

Female Jujutsu Kaisen characters have undeniably left a lasting impression on fans since the series' inception. Characters like Nobara Kugisaki, Yuki Tsukumo, and Maki Zenin have become fan favorites due to their demeanor, abilities, and backstories, as well as their relationships with other characters.

However, amidst these well-developed female characters, some have been underused throughout the series. It's not a matter of their likability or anything of the sort, but rather a lack of significant involvement in the plot. Given more screen time, these characters undoubtedly possess the potential to shine brightly.

With Jujutsu Kaisen still ongoing, there remains hope that these characters may receive more attention in the future. Here's a look at female Jujutsu Kaisen characters who weren't fully used.

Underutilized female Jujutsu Kaisen characters

1) Kasumi Miwa

Kasumi Miwa in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kasumi Miwa stands first on the list of underused female Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Despite her potential, she hasn't been given enough opportunities or screen time to shine. Despite being labeled "useless" by some, Miwa possesses strength, particularly in her mastery of Anti-Domain Techniques.

Her reason for becoming a Jujutsu sorcerer might seem mundane (to earn and support her family). However, her motives do make sense. She does have a certain degree of self-doubt, but she is fully capable of handling herself in battle and is brave too.

2) Mai Zenin

Mai Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Mai Zenin, the younger sister to Maki, is another one of the most underused female Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Like her sister, Mai was mistreated by the Zenin clan due to having little talent for Jujutsu. Despite this, she initially chose to remain under the clan's authority and had no desire to become a sorcerer, as she found exorcising Curses grotesque and unsightly.

However, she was unwilling to become a sorcerer when Maki revolted and even enrolled at her sister's rival school. As rude as she appeared to Maki, she had a love and sense of care for her sister, as seen when she sacrificed herself to allow Maki to realize her full potential.

3) Utahime Iori

Utahime Iori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kyoto Jujutsu High student supervisor and Semi-Grade 1 sorcerer Utahime Iori joins the lineup of underused female Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Despite not receiving much screen time, she possesses qualities that make her a standout character. Her Innate Technique, Solo Forbidden Area, makes her a great support in battle.

Apart from that, she has an overall good screen presence and is often seen caring deeply for her students. Her exchanges with Gojo Satoru are comedic and add a lighter tone to the series. All in all, Utahime is a great supervisor and valuable teammate to have.

4) Momo Nishimiya

Momo Nishimiya in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Momo Nishimiya is a third-year Sorcerer at Kyoto Jujutsu High. She was first glimpsed during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc. Despite her frequent appearances, she stands among the female Jujutsu Kaisen characters who were not fully utilized. She is close to Mai and Miwa. Her abilities were on display when she engaged in a battle with Nobara.

Her Innate Technique, Tool Manipulation, and Wind Scythe are considerably powerful, but her main role is in surveillance and reconnaissance. A fair bit of her screen time showcases her ability to do the same, promptly informing her teammates of the situation surrounding them. Having such a team member is quite handy and would prove crucial in certain situations.

5) Shoko Ieiri

Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko Ieiri stands as the only medic in Jujutsu Kaisen. Not to be confused, certain sorcerers can use the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT), but next to no one possesses her expertise in healing others. This makes her a very valuable asset to Jujutsu High. However, she is among those female Jujutsu Kaisen characters who were underused.

She has been previously seen studying Transfigured Humans and healing the injured during the Shibuya Incident. She is also a big reason why Gojo was still alive till he was. Even now, the injured sorcerers like Higuruma and Yuta are in her care while the remaining ones hold off Ryomen Sukuna.

It would be nice to see what she actually does to bring Higuruma and Yuta to full strength and if she could possibly do anything about Gojo.

6) Hana Kurusu

Possessing one of the most Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen is Hana Kurusu, aka Angel. Similar to Yuji Itadori, she shares her body with the Angel, a reincarnated Heian Era sorcerer. Angel was the reason she participated in the Culling Games - to take down the Disgraced One, Sukuna.

While she has had a fair bit of screen time, her real abilities were underused in some way. She helped release Gojo and saved Megumi after the Reggie Star fight, but possibly more combat would have been better.

She is a willing fighter and does possess the necessary battle skills, but those who witnessed that were rare. Hence, she finds herself on this list of underused female Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

7) Yorozu

Yorozu and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Finally, a character that had limited appearances and concludes this list of underused female Jujutsu Kaisen characters is the reincarnated sorcerer Yorozu. Like Sukuna, she was from the Heian Era. She was considerably powerful and was acknowledged by the Fujiwara Clan.

The object of her obsession was Sukuna, to whom she wanted to show the true meaning of love. She fought him once he had taken over Megumi's body in an intense but short-lived battle. Her character had the potential to cause problems in the Culling Games but was finished off quite soon.

