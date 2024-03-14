Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Iori Utahime have a love interest? Explored

The final battle of Jujutsu Kaisen between Sukuna and the sorcerers is in full swing in the manga series, and there aren't many sorcerers left who can take the place of the current fighters.

One of the sorcerers left on the sidelines is Iori Utahime, the semi-first-grade sorcerer who is also the supervisor of the Kyoto branch of Jujutsu High. Although she was not in the spotlight at the start of the series, she was a part of the flashy entry Gojo made in his fight against Sukuna.

Despite them being so close, Utahime has expressed her hatred towards Gojo for being an arrogant person. However, many wonder if she is hiding her love for the strongest sorcerer with this hate.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

Exploring Iori Utahime's love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen

Utahime (left) and Gojo (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Iori Utahime is a semi-grade cursed sorcerer affiliated with the Kyoto branch of Jujutsu High. She was introduced in episode 14 of the anime and chapter 32 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. Since her first appearance, she has been seen in the same attire, which is a Miko outfit (similar to a yukata).

When she was young, she had a clear face, but later developed a scar due to undisclosed reasons. Apart from her interactions with Gojo Satoru, she has a very kind and calm personality. She loves to assist her students in their endeavors and teaches them what they don't know.

Mei Mei (left) and Utahime (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen isn't a romance-centered series so hardly any characters in the title have love interests. From the very start, Utahime has been a jolly person and has interacted with several male colleagues and seniors.

Kento Nanami is Utahime's colleague who was a first-grade sorcerer. These two have hardly interacted in the series, suggesting that there may be no romantic interest between them. The same could be said about Haibara, who died early in the series and hardly ever interacted with Utahime.

Kusakabe is another instructor of Jujutsu High and he and Utahime were hardly ever seen together during Gojo's Past arc, also known as the Hidden Inventory arc.

Gojo and Geto were the two sorcerers who spent the most time with Utahime since they were students at Jujutsu High. Although Geto didn't interact with Utahime much, he tagged along with Gojo in his mischievous activities that involved Utahime. But this isn't enough to say that Geto could be Utahime's love interest.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, Gojo Satoru is the sorcerer who has spent the most time with Utahime, starting from their days as students. From playing tricks on Utahime to annoying her in his free time, many wonder if the strongest sorcerer could be Utahime's love interest. However, realistically, this couldn't be the case because Utahime harbors a purely hateful relationship with Gojo Satoru.

So, Utahime does not have a love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen or the same hasn't been revealed yet. However, fans are eager to see if Utahime's love interest will be revealed in the upcoming chapters or if this question will go unanswered with the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Also read:

Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Utahime’s Cursed Technique

The latest Viz correction makes Utahime the greatest obstacle against Sukuna

Does Gojo love Utahime in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained