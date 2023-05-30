Jujutsu Kaisen: The latest Viz correction makes Utahime the greatest obstacle against Sukuna

Over the last two weeks, fans have seen author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series begin the incredibly exciting fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. While arguably the most highly anticipated match-up in the entire series has only just begun, it seems set to go above and beyond fan expectations, as is evident so far.

One aspect of the fight, which Jujutsu Kaisen fans have absolutely loved, is how other additional characters are finding ways to support Gojo in his battle. For example, Yoshinobu Gakuganji, Utahime Iori, and Kiyotaka Ijichi are all side-by-side with Gojo on the battlefield, supporting him in various ways.

While all their efforts are acknowledged and meaningful, fans have specifically zoomed in on Utahime’s help, which includes revealing and activating her Cursed Technique. Likewise, with Viz Media’s official translation and release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223, fans have learned that Utahime’s Cursed Technique may be much more powerful than what was initially thought.

Recent official Jujutsu Kaisen translation makes Utahime’s Cursed Technique an invaluable support tool

The true power of Utahime’s Cursed Technique

When spoilers and raw scans first came out for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223, fans were largely focused on the introduction of Utahime’s Cursed Technique. Translated as Solo Forbidden Area in the official release, fans were initially under the impression that Utahime’s Cursed Technique could only amplify the Cursed Energy amount and output of one specific target.

However, per official translations, this can actually apply to “any targeted sorcerer within its range, including Utahime herself.” In other words, the phrasing of the official translation seemingly implies that Solo Forbidden Area is a ranged area-of-effect Cursed Technique rather than one that targets a single individual.

Likewise, this official translation of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, in which Utahime’s Cursed Technique is revealed, suggests that there’s any number of targets she can affect. The only prerequisite seems to be that Utahime wants a specific sorcerer to receive the buff. If this is true, it could lead to Sukuna having no chance against not just Satoru Gojo, but even the likes of Kinji Hakari and Yuta Okkotsu, all but cementing his eventual defeat.

While this is an incredibly intriguing development and prospect, both for the Gojo versus Sukuna fight itself and the implications on the Cursed Energy power system, it also hints at looming tragedy. Akutami undoubtedly recognized how overpowered it would be to have such a Cursed Technique available throughout the series, consequently saving it for the plot’s final stages.

Even so, it’s unlikely that the rest of the Jujutsu Kaisen series sees Utahime sit on the sidelines with such a powerful Cursed Technique. While one would assume that she’ll yet again use it to help Gojo, there may be a development in which she’s forced to do otherwise. For example, Sukuna, Kenjaku, or even Uraume could reveal a hidden Cursed Technique, which somehow allows them to use Utahime’s for themselves.

Whether by copying or stealing the Cursed Technique itself, or even using one of their own techniques to control and manipulate Utahime, it seems a likely development to occur. To leave something so powerful on the side of justice is simply too good to be true. Furthermore, having Utahime’s power being used to boost Sukuna rather than Gojo could add great stakes and excitement to the series’ presumed final fight.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

