10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can destroy Gear 5 Luffy without trying

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami has created a world full of curious individuals with a unique set of abilities and a universe with distinct power systems and scaling centered on spirits, sorcerers, and curses. However, as is the standard, one may wonder, if these characters were to face Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, how would he fare?

Luffy is known for having consumed the Devil Fruit Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, and as revealed in the recent chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, his Devil Fruit Awakening has granted him abilities that are only limited by one's imagination. Moreover, he can use all three forms of Haki, a feat that only a select few can boast of. He is destined to change his world.

But when it comes to comparing his strength and skills against the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, perhaps he will not fare so well despite having a reputation for taking on adversaries above his level, and more often than not, he emerges victorious.

Here is a list of characters from Jujutsu Kaisen who can easily take down the Straw Hats captain.

Disclaimer: This list has been curated based on the writer’s personal opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo and others who can take down the One Piece protagonist in a jiffy

1) Gojo

Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The most beloved Jujutsu Kaisen character, Satoru Gojo, once considered invincible and only bested by Sukuna, would utterly dominate and crush Luffy. He is unique because he possesses both the Limitless and the Six Eyes. Luffy, with his Awakening, can now transform his surroundings and his opponent’s body into rubber. However, Gojo’s Limitless allows him to control and warp space on a scale that outdoes Luffy’s ability.

This includes forming a barrier, generating a force that can draw in or squeeze space around a target, crushing their limbs, and repelling, which can instantly produce a massive burst of energy.

The Limitless also enables more complex techniques like total annihilation of a target, teleportation, and Unlimited Void, the Domain Expansion of Limitless. This latter technique traps the target within the Infinity, overwhelming their minds with limitless information and rendering them catatonic.

2) Sukuna

Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna, the undisputed King of Curses, wields immense cursed energy and jujutsu skills. His Domain Expansion creates an environment in which he can reduce his opponents to pieces with Cleave and Dismantle, which are slashing attacks that adapt themselves based on the target's toughness and cursed energy level to eliminate them in one blow.

However, he is not wholly reliant on jujutsu; he also possesses immense physical prowess, capable of killing almost any opponent without revealing his true cursed technique.

3) Yuji

Yuji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Although the story of Jujutsu Kaisen is yet to conclude, Yuji Itadori's new awakening seems to give him an edge over Sukuna and it is expected of him to replace the King of Curses. The series' protagonist, who has been criticized for not receiving attention, is finally seizing the spotlight, breaking Gojo's record for consecutive Black Flashes.

Yuji has also mastered the Reversed Cursed Technique, Soul Capture, and Blood Manipulation. The latter allows the user to control their blood in extraordinary ways, including altering its composition and form. This technique can be used to create projectiles or control one's pulse and body temperature, enhancing physical abilities.

4) Kenjaku

Kenjaku as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku, an ancient curser, has lived for over a thousand years by taking over various bodies through brain transplants and using their identities to his advantage. During this time, he has also amassed a wealth of knowledge. He wields a range of Cursed Spirit Manipulation techniques, including the Antigravity System and the Womb Profusion Domain Expansion.

Moreover, his Reverse Cursed Technique allows him to heal himself. Known for orchestrating events like the Shibuya massacre and the Culling Game, he is likely to use the Prison Realm. It is a special-grade cursed object that can seal anything within an unescapable dimension, swiftly putting an end to his fight with Luffy. His combination of sorcery skills and strategic acumen makes him a truly formidable opponent.

5) Geto

Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto, one of the four special-grade sorcerers, is considered one of the most dangerous curse users. He has a vast collection of diverse cursed spirits and is renowned for controlling thousands simultaneously due to his immense cursed energy.

Using Maximum: Uzumaki technique, he can bring together over four thousand curses to perform a wickedly powerful attack. Despite his reliance on curses, Suguru is also a skilled hand-to-hand combatant with expertise in martial arts. On top of everything, he is also quite tactical in his battles and can be quite the master of deception when needed.

6) Yorozu

Yorozu as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yorozu, a sorcerer from the Heian era in Jujutsu Kaisen, is known for her innate technique Construction, which allows her to create any substance from nothing using vast amounts of cursed energy. She specifically invented liquid metal, a fluid with changeable volume but stable physical properties, to complement Construction.

It can be used as a deadly weapon, which she can control and shape into an insect-like armor, enhancing her offenses and defenses. Moreover, Yorozu's domain expansion, Threefold Affliction, allows her to eliminate anything or anyone within her domain at her whim.

7) Toji

Toji as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro, also known as the Sorcerer Killer, has no cursed energy or Innate Cursed technique, yet his physical strength is extraordinary, making him one of the best fighters in Jujutstu Kaisen. Moreover, Toji is competent with several weapons and possesses a cursed spirit that can hold various items within itself. So, Toji can switch his weapons at will by placing them into and retrieving them from the spirit's mouth.

8) Yuki

Yuki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo, one of the only four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers, is known for her innate ability Star Rage. It allows Yuki to increase her mass and that of her shikigami, Garuda. The primary objective of this is to increase her physical strength manifold and improve her taijutsu skills.

However, the most significant aspect of Star Rage is its potential to form a black hole. By continuously adding more mass to her body, Yuki can transform into a black hole, but only as a one-time technique. The black hole is powerful enough to consume the entire world.

9) Yuta

Yuta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu, first introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as a cursed human haunted by his late childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, can be considered the complete package when it comes to fighting. This is due to his brute strength, mastery over weaponry, immense curse energy, and finally his wit. Thus, Luffy’s powers may not be enough to win such a fight.

10) Hakari

Hakari as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kinji Hakari, a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, is known for the rough texture of his cursed energy, which has a cutting effect, regardless of the force behind his strikes. He is also extremely lucky and relies on his good fortune to hit the jackpot of Idle Death Gamble, which grants him unlimited cursed energy for four minutes and eleven seconds, making him invincible during this timeframe.

This is due to the Reverse Cursed Technique, which allows him to automatically heal himself without limit. If he uses it properly, he will be able to destroy Luffy with ease.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen finally equips Yuji with a way to beat Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's storyboard reveals how Sukuna "corrupted" Mahoraga

Jujutsu Kaisen officially becomes the world's most popular anime

Jujutsu Kaisen's Sanskrit dub sends goosebumps

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback