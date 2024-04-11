Which Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Technique is yours, based on your Zodiac sign

The powe­rful abilities displayed by characters in Jujutsu Kaisen are closely connecte­d to the twelve Zodiac signs of astrology. Each unique­ cursed technique corre­sponds to a specific astrological sign, revealing fascinating conne­ctions between the­ cosmic forces and the supernatural abilitie­s possessed by the characte­rs.

From explosive and fiery powe­rs that mirror the intensity of certain signs, to myste­rious and manipulative abilities that resonate­ with others, these curse­d techniques offer a captivating glimpse­ into the innate manifestations of astrological e­nergies.

There­ are characters who possess abilitie­s that involve manipulation, illusion, and subtle influence­s, reflecting the myste­rious and enigmatic qualities of these Cursed Techniques.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Which Cursed Technique is which zodiac sign?

1) Disaster Flames - Aries

Jogo's disaster flames (Image via MAPPA)

Jogo from Jujutsu Kaisen possesses the cursed technique Disaster Flames, allowing him to wield fire with destructive force. Drawing parallels to Aries in astrology, known for its fiery temperament and assertive nature, similarities emerge.

Both Disaster Flames and Aries exhibit intense energy and impulsiveness, reflected in the explosive power and Aries' passionate demeanor. Interpretations of astrological signs in fictional characters may vary, yet the alignment between Disaster Flames and Aries' traits showcases compelling similarities in their fierce and assertive nature.

2) Limitless - Taurus

Gojo's limitless (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo Satoru's Limitless technique in Jujutsu Kaisen mirrors qualities of the Taurus zodiac sign. Like Taurus individuals, Limitless seems to embody comfort and luxury, wielding immense power to manipulate space. This parallel highlights how his control over the environment aligns with Taurus' desire for abundance and unwavering pursuit of goals.

3) Idle Transfiguration - Gemini

Mahito's Idle Transfiguration (Image via Shueisha)

Mahito's Idle Transfiguration cursed technique distorts souls, transforming individuals into monstrous forms with his touch. Reflecting Gemini traits, Idle Transfiguration playfully toys with souls, finding pleasure in chaos and fear. Like the duality of Gemini, Idle Transfiguration changes appearance of its foes, showcasing various facets of his power and personality.

4) Blood Manipulation - Cancer

Yuji Itadori's Blood Manipulation (Image via Shueisha)

Yuji Itadori's Blood Manipulation ability mirrors Cancer's emotional depth, allowing him to control his blood for offense and healing. Like Cancerians, he's empathetic and fiercely loyal to friends, risking himself for their safety.

While Cancerians can be guarded, Yuji exudes confidence, yet shows vulnerability. His protective nature echoes Cancer's inclination. The connection between his power and Cancer's traits is interpretative, and not explicitly stated in Jujutsu Kaisen.

5) Boogie Woogie - Leo

Aoi Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen embodies Leo traits with his Boogie Woogie cursed technique. Boogie Woogie fuels this intense combat style, displaying zeal and determination. Loyalty defines him as he staunchly supports his friends and allies. Todo's dramatic flair, seen in grand gestures and entrances, mirrors Leo's love for the spotlight.

While Boogie Woogie may not directly relate to Leo, Todo's character epitomizes the sign's qualities: passionate, loyal, and dramatic, aligning seamlessly with his persona and fighting style.

6) Cursed Spirit Manipulation - Virgo

Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation (Image via Shueisha)

Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation in Jujutsu Kaisen mirrors Virgo traits like practicality, attention to detail, and systematic thinking. Cursed Spirit Manipulation controls cursed spirits with precision, exploiting their weaknesses through analytical planning.

Geto's strategic mindset reflects Virgo's critical thinking and practical decision-making. While similarities exist, it's crucial to distinguish between fictional abilities and zodiac traits, as the connection might not be intentional by the creators.

7) Ten Shadow's technique - Libra

Megumi Fushiguro's Ten Shadows Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen mirrors the qualities of the Libra zodiac sign. Like Librans, Ten Shadow's technique embodies balance and harmony through his ability to control multiple shikigami spirits with unique abilities.

Just as Libra seeks fairness and justice, Ten Shadow's technique strategically employs shikigami that can assess opponents and find balanced solutions in combat. Both share a diplomatic approach, aiming for harmony and equilibrium. While interpretations may vary, the parallels highlight Megumi's tactical prowess and his embodiment of Libra's traits in his combat style.

8) Private Pure Love Train - Scorpio

Kinji Hakari's Private Pure Love Train (Image via Shueisha)

Kinji Hakari's cursed technique, Private Pure Love Train, parallels Scorpio traits of mystery and manipulation. Like Scorpios, Private Pure Love Train exudes an enigmatic aura, concealing its true intentions while captivating others. Its ability to manipulate emotions aligns with Scorpios' intense emotional presence, both possessing an allure that influences those around them.

However, this comparison relies on general Scorpio characteristics and limited information about Hakari's technique, necessitating specific details for a more precise analysis.

9) Brain Hopping - Sagittarius

Kenjaku's Brain hopping (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku embodies Sagittarius traits in Jujutsu Kaisen through his Brain Hopping technique. Similar to Sagittarians' thirst for knowledge and exploration, Brain Hopping continually seeks new bodies for its wielder, acquiring their abilities, and unraveling hidden truths.

His ability mirrors the adventurous spirit of Sagittarius, reflecting a quest for understanding and pushing boundaries. However, this thematic connection is more interpretive than direct, showcasing how Jujutsu Kaisen weaves mythology and personal traits into its characters and their powers.

10) Disaster Plants - Capricorn

Hanami's Disaster Plants (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Hanami's Disaster Plants technique reflects Capricorn traits like ambition and determination. Hanami's strategic use of plants mirrors Capricorn's practicality and goal-oriented nature, emphasizing hard work and calculated actions to achieve objectives.

The connection highlights how both Hanami's Disaster Plants and Capricorns are patient in their nature. This analysis draws parallels between Hanami's abilities and the characteristics commonly associated with Capricorn, emphasizing their shared qualities of ambition and dedication to their goals.

11) Copy - Aquarius

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu's Copy ability in Jujutsu Kaisen mirrors Aquarius traits like innovation and rebellion. Like an Aquarius, Copy fearlessly adapts, mimicking others' techniques to challenge norms.

This technique showcases Aquarian inventiveness, breaking boundaries by incorporating diverse strengths. This analysis aligns Yuta's unique power with Aquarius' unconventional and pioneering spirit, reshaping combat norms through his revolutionary approach.

12) Star Rage - Pisces

Yuki Tsukumo fights against Kenjaku (Image via Shueisha)

Yuki Tsukumo's Star Rage from Jujutsu Kaisen embodies traits akin to Pisces, reflecting intuition and sensitivity. Pisceans are known for empathy and understanding, qualities mirrored in Star Rage's connection to stars, symbolizing guidance and hope.

While parallels exist, they are based on general characteristics, considering Yuki's portrayal and the symbolism of her powers within the context of the series.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, exploring the parallels between Jujutsu Kaisen's cursed techniques and the Zodiac signs offers intriguing insights into the alignment of character traits and supernatural abilities.

Whether you exhibit the fiery determination of Aries or the intuitive sensitivity of Pisces, there's a cursed technique resonating with every astrological inclination in this captivating anime universe.