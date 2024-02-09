Jujutsu Kaisen foreshadows Yuta using Gojo's Limitless next

Thursday, February 8, 2024 saw the latest alleged leaks for the upcoming 250th chapter of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series be released. Within, fans got an early glimpse at what appears to be an incredibly exciting and enthralling issue assuming Shueisha’s official release verifies these spoilers.

While these spoilers aren’t considered canon until verified by a Shueisha-certified release, the Jujutsu Kaisen spoiler process has historically proven very accurate and reliable. Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing the highlights from the latest spoilers, of which there are certainly plenty worth addressing and speculating on.

However, no such moment in the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is more worthy of this than Ryomen Sukuna’s tease of Yuta Okkotsu having copied Satoru Gojo’s Cursed Technique. While certainly possible, there is one major roadblock which fans are forgetting when it comes to why Gojo was regarded as “the Strongest” sorcerer of today.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 sets up Yuta as potentially inheriting Gojo’s Limitless (if he can find a way to control it)

How Yuta’s use of Limitless is foreshadowed, explained

Per the latest alleged leaks for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, fans get an in-depth explanation of Yuta’s Domain Expansion via dialogue from various characters. One such character is Sukuna, whose contribution to this explanation also sees him speculate that Satoru Gojo’s Limitless may have been copied and be present in Yuta’s Domain Expansion.

However, as Sukuna accurately points out, copying the Limitless itself is somewhat useless unless one also has the Six Eyes to control it. With the Six Eyes presumably not being copyable due to being considered an innate and inherited gift, Sukuna rightly dismissed the thought of Yuta using the Limitless. Even if he is able to use Gojo’s Cursed Technique, he’ll be unable to control it, and likely even end up hurting himself in the process.

That being said, the 251st chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen could completely recontextualize this notion with the reveal that Yuta was somehow able to copy the Six Eyes. In this case, the Limitless becomes a legitimate tool at his disposal, and one which will likely seal Sukuna’s fate. However, this is purely speculative at the time of this article’s writing.

Furthermore, fans have also pointed out that the idea of Yuta being able to copy the Limitless also opens up the question of whether or not Yuta can copy Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique. Normally, it would be presumed impossible given that the Technique’s manifestation starts with its user receiving two Divine Dogs, which shouldn’t be copyable.

However, the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen leaks claim that Yuta was able to copy Dhruv Lakdawalla’s Shikigami, which suggests that copying Megumi’s Technique may also be possible. Likewise, this opens up many exciting possibilities, especially if Yuji and Yuta are able to free Megumi’s soul even for the briefest of moments to allow Yuta to attempt to copy the Technique.

Unfortunately, the reason why so much of this discussion is speculative stems from Akutami giving fans next to no info on the conditions and limitations of Yuta’s Copy Cursed Technique. As a result, fans will have to simply wait and see what Yuta’s next moves are, and assume that whatever they are serve as Akutami’s implicit reveal of the limitations of his Cursed Technique.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.