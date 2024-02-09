Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 confirms that Yuta and Yuji have a chance against Sukuna only because of Gojo

Thursday, February 8, 2024 saw the leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 be released, bringing with them an early look at what seems to be an exciting installment for the series. More specifically, fans saw Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori’s fight against Ryomen Sukuna continue, seeing the two continue to maintain their control over the battle.

That being said, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 does set up trouble for the pair ahead, with Sukuna’s regeneration of his Reverse Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion once again established. While hope is far from lost for the duo and their rescue of Megumi Fushiguro’s soul, the situation becomes much more volatile as more and more time passes.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 hammers home the fact that Satoru Gojo is the one Yuji and Yuta have to thank for the advantageous situation they find themselves in currently. In fact, Yuta even goes as far as to say in the issue that the pair would’ve been instantly killed were it not for Gojo’s contributions and efforts.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 confirms that Gojo’s death was not in vain

How Gojo gave Yuji and Yuta a chance, explained

Several issues before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, fans first saw Satoru Gojo try his hand at fighting and defeating Ryomen Sukuna. While the battle of the strongest was highly anticipated, many fans criticized the ending, both for Gojo’s death inherently and the way in which Gojo’s loss was presented. In any case, the pair’s battle was a long and arduous one which saw advantage constantly swing and damage constantly exchanged between them.

One of the most significant moments in their fight in regards to an extremely damaging move came when Gojo was able to activate his Domain Expansion before Sukuna was. Thanks to guaranteeing a sure-hit effect for his Limitless Cursed Technique via the Domain Expansion, Gojo was able to damage Sukuna’s brain, to the point of inhibiting his use of Reverse Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion, and apparently his Cursed Energy reserves.

Flash forward to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, and this damage still has not fully healed, albeit surely being close to that point given how much in-series time has passed since. However, as is emphasized by Yuta in the issue, Sukuna still has yet to fully recover from the aftereffects of Gojo’s attack, which is likewise giving him and Yuji a chance at victory against the King of Curses.

One of the main reasons why Yuta accurately claims this to be the case is that Sukuna is essentially stuck between a rock and a hard place. Without the use of his Domain Expansion, he can’t launch as overwhelming an offensive as he otherwise could. Likewise, with diminished Cursed Energy reserves and an inability to use Reverse Cursed Technique, he’s also forced to maintain a defensive position.

All of this to say, the optimistic position Yuta and Yuji find themselves in during Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 truly would not be possible without Gojo’s efforts against Sukuna. While fans had already universally agreed upon this, Yuta’s alleged comments per the latest leaks cement this claim as fact beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.