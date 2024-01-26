Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Sukuna tell Jogo he was strong? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was as explosive as the hype made it out to be. Covering both Gojo's Past Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc, the story made considerable progress and set the stage brilliantly for the third season. Yuta Okkotsu's return marks the beginning of another major bit of the story prior to the Culling Games.

Anyhow, season 2 had a number of iconic moments, like Gojo's 299 second gamble and Toji Fushiguro's cameo. But there was one scene that particularly caught fans' attention, and that was when Ryomen Sukuna defeated but acknowledged Jogo, telling him to be proud of his strength.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The King of Curses acknowledges Jogo's strength

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 treated fans to the highly anticipated Jogo vs. Sukuna fight. Although glimpses of this epic battle were teased in trailers, the less detailed portrayal seemed to put off viewers. However, MAPPA delivered in spectacular fashion when the final cut was aired.

To begin with, Sukuna offered a deal to Jogo for the fingers he fed to Yuji Itadori—hit him once, and he would fight for the Curses. What ensued was a destructive battle that decimated nearly half of Shibuya. At the end, Jogo was speechless at the difference in power. The scene in question occurs as Jogo loses his life.

Ryomen Sukuna acknowledges Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

He says Hanami and Dagon's names, apologizing to them for not completing the mission. This is when Sukuna appears behind him, telling him that he should go all out and burn everything in his wake till he reaches Gojo Satoru. He felt that Jogo lacked the hunger to seize his ideals. Further, he acknowledges Jogo as one of the stronger opponents he has faced.

This praise comes after a hard battle, at least from Jogo's perspective. Sukuna was impressed that despite him not being clear about his ideals, he still solely focused on the fight and stood his ground. Sukuna understood what Jogo wanted in life, and even though it was dull to him personally, he empathized with the Cursed Spirit and his ambitions.

The difference when Jogo fought Gojo Satoru

The Jogo vs. Gojo fight happened in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Jogo was curious as to how strong Gojo actually was. He was thoroughly surprised when he could barely touch the latter. During the battle, Gojo went ahead and called the Cursed Spirit, which tipped him off further than he already was.

But there lies a difference between here and in the Sukuna fight. Obviously, Gojo had an air of superiority. However, his bringing Yuji to the fight is a testament to the fact that he acknowledged Jogo's strength and wanted his student to witness it.

Also, Gojo viewed him plainly as an opponent, i.e., he did know of or understand what he wanted in the manner in which Sukuna did. Another fact that points to Gojo recognizing Jogo's strength is that he didn't exorcise him outright. Granted, he wanted information from him, but even so, he held back in doing so, likely understanding that was more than what met the eye.

Final Thoughts

A visual released for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jogo taking on Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 certainly ranks as one of the season's best fights. The animation of the sequences and, at the end, the emotion involved really showcased the talent present at MAPPA. This opens the door for greater things, given the kind of exciting fights yet to come.

Coming back, Sukuna acknowledging Jogo was a major moment. The former has never been one to empathize with or compliment others. But the one he valued above all else was strength. This is why he praises Jogo; despite his lack of ambition and selfishness, he recognized the Cursed Spirit's power.