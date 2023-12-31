10 most important Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 moments, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has finally concluded with its 23rd episode and has done so in glorious fashion. The chain of events during the Shibuya Incident and the final nail in the coffin in the last episode expertly set up the next arc, Itadori's Extermination Arc.

With Gojo gone and Kenjaku unleashing mayhem on Japan, this will prove to be the Jujutsu High students' toughest test yet. Fortunately, a familiar face returns, and nearly everyone involved has undergone major development. To bid adieu to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, here's a list of the most significant moments.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: 10 most significant moments, ranked

10) Sukuna's 15 minutes of fame

Ryomen Sukuna takes on Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Following Yuji Itadori's ingestion of 15 fingers in total, Ryomen Sukuna took control for a substantial while. Like a kid in a candy store, he made full use of his freedom by wreaking absolute havoc across Shibuya. However, he involved himself in something crucial for the future during his escapade.

Backed against a wall, Megumi summoned Mahoraga as a last resort to beat Haruta. But in a series of events, Sukuna got involved by facing the Divine General himself to protect Megumi (part of his plans for the boy). In short, he bested the Shikigami, and given a summoning's rules, he was exorcised and added to Megumi's arsenal.

9) Todo Aoi's last Boogie Woogie

Todo Aoi goes out with a bang in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The death battle of Mahito against Todo Aoi and Yuji Itadori witnessed all three parties sustain serious damage. They drew out the fight, and each was on their last legs, nearly at a point. But the worst fate befell Todo.

The Grade 1 Sorcerer lost his left hand to Mahito's Self-Embodiment of Perfection. Additionally, he severely burned his right as well. This implied that his famous "Boogie Woogie" was dead since it required a clap to activate.

8) Death of the Star Plasma Vessel

Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

In the Star Plasma Vessel, although brief, Riko Amanai's development as a character was quite impressive. In a short while, she heavily influenced the outlooks of both Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto. What began as a job turned into a life-changing event.

However, just before she could be escorted back home safely, she was shot by Toji Fushiguro. This moment holds significance as it was the sorcerers' first major failure. Her death was traumatizing and led to them choosing completely different paths.

7) Toji kills Gojo

Toji Fushiguro dispatches Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro's contract was to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto were merely obstacles. However, given his reputation regarding jobs and his disdain for sorcerers, he took pleasure in carefully taking them both down.

He was the first man to bypass Gojo's Infinity and effectively land blows and eventually kill him, well, almost. Before him, the Six Eyes user was untouchable and was only getting stronger. The whole encounter was a testament that even the strongest have chinks in their armor.

6) Gojo Satoru awakens

Gojo Satoru awakens in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The battle against Toji and a near-death experience was extremely vital for Gojo. The Sorcerer Killer exposed his vulnerability in a way no one had done previously. This led to his awakening, or rather "enlightening," that turned Gojo Satoru into Gojo Satoru.

He shortly returned after Toji delivered upon his contract for a rematch. But it was not much of a fight, given how swiftly the white-haired sorcerer dispatched Toji. This encounter was significant for the future as it made Gojo keep his Limitless, limitlessly activated.

5) The Executioner's return

Yuta Okkotsu returns in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Season 2 of the anime drew to a close with the return of Yuta Okkotsu. Back from his travels, he was immediately forced into action by having to save a little girl from a Cursed Spirit.

His return heralds the beginning of a new arc and the order to act as executioner for Yuji Itadori's now-reinstated Death Sentence. After Gojo, he is believed to rank quite highly on the power scale.

4) Suguru Geto goes his way

Suguru Geto chooses his own path in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Riko Amanai's death was a turning point for both Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto. It completely changed how each looked at the world and eventually led to them choosing different paths to walk. Gojo's newfound strength led him to set out on more solo missions.

Meanwhile, Geto was on a slippery slope psychologically, getting into his own head and questioning the entire incident involving Riko. His belief in the value of non-sorcerers began shaking, and somewhere, he detested them burdening Jujutsu Sorcerers with their protection.

His conversation with Yuki Tsukumo regarding an attempt to prevent the birth of Curses went south and planted a seed that would later gain him the title of "the worst of all Curse Users."

3) Yuji vs. Mahito

Yuji finally gets his hands on Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

After a long wait, Yuji Itadori finally got a chance to go face-to-face with the despicable Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The latter was responsible for Junpei Yoshino and later Nobara Kugisaki and Kento Nanami's death - all of which happened before Yuji's eyes.

Yuji had nearly given up but was revitalized by Todo's arrival. After that, the "brothers" had Mahito against the ropes. This battle was crucial to Yuji's development as a sorcerer and boosted his already ridiculous potential. It awakened something in him, allowing him to fight regardless of the odds.

2) Gojo being sealed

Gojo Satoru gets sealed away in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

One of the biggest moments in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was the sealing of Gojo Satoru. Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku's intricately and slyly devised plan reached fruition when he managed to catch Gojo off guard and activate the Prison Realm.

He knew the kind of impact his current possessed body would have on the Six Eyes user. The latter believed his best friend to have passed a while ago, and suddenly seeing him reappear before him was nothing short of dumbfounding. Gojo's sealing sets the stage for the next arcs and the Culling Game.

1) Kenjaku's death game

Kenjaku's master plan begins in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 drew the curtains on the year with a spectacular ending. Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku thrust the Jujutsu world into chaos, thereby moving to the next phase of his plan. Non-sorcerers' brains were rewired to have Cursed Techniques, and Vessels were bestowed with the strength to resist bearing Cursed objects.

The aforementioned people were rendered unconscious upon being marked. Activating Idle Transfiguration brought these people out of their comas. Additionally, he released countless Curses over a major part of Japan. This again makes way for the next arcs and, eventually, the Culling Game.

The captivating and adrenaline-fueled narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen incorporates characters uniquely to intensify the tension and drive the story forward.