Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Toji end himself after hearing Megumi's answer? Explained

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, the latest episode of season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime series was released, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the Shibuya Incident arc. While fans were hoping for the episode to exclusively focus on Jogo versus Sukuna, a good chunk of time was spent on Toji Fushiguro and Megumi Fushiguro’s confrontation.

While fans were unsure of what to expect from this father-son matchup in Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest episode, it’s hard to believe that many predicted their interaction going the way it did. After asking Megumi what his name is, Toji’s spirit chooses to end himself by killing the body his spirit is inhabiting, effectively ending his return to the series.

Although many Jujutsu Kaisen fans instantly understood why Toji did this, some are more sceptical about how much sense this decision from Toji makes, and what motivated him to do this. In reality, however, the answer is very simple, and it stems from Toji’s origins as seen in the Gojo’s Past arc, as well as his dying request to Satoru Gojo during that time.

Jujutsu Kaisen set up Toji’s actions long before Shibuya Incident arc even began

Why Toji ended himself, explained

As seen in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, Megumi tells Toji that his name is “Fushiguro” rather than Zen’in, which Toji had expected. The brief flashback prior to this scene reveals why Toji expected this, as he had already made a deal with Naobito Zen’in to sell Megumi back to the clan once he was of a certain age. The deal went as far as to have concrete numbers based on whether or not Megumi possessed an inherited Cursed Technique or not.

However, Toji died (presumably) shortly thereafter, and instead asked his killer Satoru Gojo to take care of his son Megumi before taking his final breath. In reality, Toji likely didn’t expect Gojo to honor this request, especially with the knowledge that Naobito could reach out to Gojo about the deal he and Toji had in place at any time.

Yet, upon returning to the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc, he was able to learn that his son was still free, confirming that he chose correctly in trusting Gojo. This discovery alone was likely a key motivation in Toji being willing to end himself, once again trusting Gojo with his son’s life and future after learning that he made the right choice the first time.

Considering Toji’s resentment for the Zen’in clan even while acknowledging that his son could have a future there, he was also likely happy to see his son “follow in his footsteps” to a certain extent. Part of this happiness possibly stemmed from the fact that Megumi chose to do so without ever knowing who his dad was or what his father’s relationship to the Zen’in clan was.

Despite wanting to set his son up for success within the clan early on in life, it likely brought him solace to learn that Megumi had also chosen to forge his own path outside of the clan. Likewise, seeing Megumi enjoying his freedom, which was a consequence of being distanced from the clan, equaled or even outweighed the joy Toji would have felt, had he seen his son become a successful Zen’in clan member.

