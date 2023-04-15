Which Jujutsu Kaisen character is your soulmate, based on your zodiac sign

Jujutsu Kaisen has gained a large following ever since its debut in October 2020. With its epic battles, plot twists, and setting, the anime has earned itself a place in the list of the best new-gen animes. What stands out in Jujutsu Kaisen, however, is its vast range of characters, all of whom exhibit certain typical behavior patterns that set them apart from the rest.

For instance, Yuji is known to be kind and empathetic and comes across as someone who places a high value on life and cares about what is morally right and wrong. On the other hand, in contrast to Yuji, Megumi is a very practical and rational person.

Similarly, all characters in Jujutsu Kaisen can be associated with specific zodiac signs. Consequently, their personalities too are more compatible with certain signs of the zodiac as compared to others, which is explored below.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would be your perfect match, based on your Sun sign

1) Aries: Gojo Satoru

A still of Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Aries is the first member of the zodiac. People with this sign are adventurous and ambitious and dive headfirst into even the most challenging situations. They also have a penchant for excelling at everything and like to rank first.

Since Aries is a fire sign, those who belong to this zodiac group are courageous, passionate, and independent. Sagittarius, like Aries, is a fire sign with the highest degree of compatibility, making Gojo Satoru fully compatible with Aries.

Born on December 7, Gojo always tries to better himself and elevate himself to his highest potential. Even though he is driven to get stronger, he tends to be quite selfless in how he uses his power.

2) Taurus: Sukuna

A still of Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Next is Taurus, which is an earth sign represented by the bull. Taureans like to do great things. They tenaciously dismantle and disassemble situations in order to comprehend how things function. People with this sign are prone to losing their temper and can be terrifying when they get angry. They also place integrity above all things.

Sukuna, king of all curses, who is more than 1000 years old, has all the qualities of a Scorpio, which is truly the most compatible sign with a Taurus. A match between these two would be unstoppable since they are both strong-willed and persistent.

3) Gemini: Jogo

A still of Jogo from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Next on the list is Gemini. Geminis are extroverts, clever, and can adapt to any situation they are placed in. They also do not get bored easily as they are always looking for a new adventure.

Jogo, who is an Aries born on April 16, would be the perfect match for a Gemini, as he is ambitious, bold, and loves being number one in whatever it is he does. Not only that, he is also shown as being quick-tempered, which is balanced out by the traits of a Gemini.

4) Cancer: Megumi Fushiguro

A still of Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Cancer is represented by the crab symbol and is the fourth zodiac sign. Those who belong to this group are hard to understand. Those with this sign look cold-hearted and unfriendly on the outside, but upon further acquaintance, they are revealed to be sympathetic and loyal.

For this zodiac sign, the perfect match would be a Capricorn, like Megumi Furshiguro, who is born on December 22. Megumi, at first glance, always looks irritated, but on the other hand, he is loyal and thoughtful in matters concerning his friends.

5) Leo: Maki Zenin

A still of Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Leos are bold, strong-willed, extroverts by nature, and like being the centre of attention. They are also hard-working, confident, and warm-hearted.

An Aquarius like Maki would make for an ideal soulmate for a Leo. Maki is born on January 20 and is an incredibly loyal friend and hard-working person. Not only that, she is independent and wanted to show her family that she could also fight curses after being declared a failure by them.

6) Virgo: Yuta Okkotsu

A still of Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Virgos are humble and practical by nature and always see the good in people, irrespective of their flaws. Additionally, they analyze any situation well and are always there to solve any problem. Virgos are very creative and are good at making negotiations.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuta is the perfect match for a Virgo, as he himself is a Pisces. Born on March 7, Yuta is compassionate towards his friends, as was seen when he was ready to kill Suguru Geto because he hurt his friend.

7) Libra: Suguru Geto

A still of Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Libras are dedicated leaders in their respective lines of work. Additionally, they are often concerned about things that should remain balanced. They have strong social connections and are honest.

For Libras, a Gemini would be a perfect choice, and Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto is a Gemini. Born in February and slightly younger than Gojo, Geto was a Jujutsu sorcerer who later started working with curses to create a world of only Jujutsu sorcerers and curse users.

8) Scorpio: Toge Inumaki

A still of Toge from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Scorpio falls under the water sign, and they are very emotional in nature. They are known to be brave, committed, and true friends. Like Cancer and Pisces, Scorpios are also intuitive by nature.

Toge would be the perfect soulmate for any Scorpio, as he is always there for his friends and juniors. Not only that, but in order to protect his friends and others, he does not speak as he is a cursed user. Toge was born on October 23, and is a Scorpio himself.

9) Sagittarius: Yuji Itadori

A still of Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Those belonging to the Sagittarius sign are faithful and cheerful, and have an incredible sense of humor. Since they are smart and have knowledge, they are admired by many. One of the main traits of Sagittarius is their desire for freedom and wanting to do whatever they can whenever they wish.

Yuji Itadori, born on March 20, will be the perfect match for Sagittarius, as he is an Aries who always wants to learn new things and even cracks jokes every now and then. Also, Yuji is compassionate, and just like Gojo, he is also selfless when he uses his power.

10) Capricorn: Nobara Kugasaki

A still of Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Capricorns are defined as having well-organized skills and are also amazing managers. They keep their lives controlled and are determined, focused, as well as hardworking.

Nobara Kugisaki can be the soulmate of a Capricorn. Born on August 7, her sun sign is Leo and she is therefore quite hardworking - a trait she shares with a Capricorn. That apart, her ability to remain true to herself is admirable

11) Aquarius: Noritoshi Kamo

A still of Noritoshi from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

An Aquarius tends to be independent and original. They are self-reliant and clever and stand out from others. They are also very optimistic and well-educated, often aiming for intellectual conservation.

The most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius would be Gemini. Thus Noritoshi Kamo, who is born in June, would be the perfect match for an Aquarian. Kamo is shown to be very calm and stoic, and in the anime, he is a great leader from Kyoto High.

12) Pisces: Toji Fushiguro

Pisces is a water sign and is generally portrayed by two fishes. Those belonging to this zodiac are emotionally aware and natural dreamers. They are also incredibly compassionate and intuitive.

Toji Fushguro of Jujutsu Kaisen would be the perfect match for Pisces, as Toji is a cool-headed and confident man. Toji, who was raised in the Zenin family, values freedom and loves to build things. Additionally, he likes deep conservation, but only as long as it concerns him. Toji was born on December 31, making him a Capricorn.

