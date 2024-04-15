Jujutsu Kaisen finally equips Yuji with a way to beat Sukuna

Following the latest release of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, the previously disillusioned fanbase seems particularly reinvigorated. More likely than not, this is due to the devastating Black Flash with which protagonist Yuji Itadori hit Ryomen Sukuna at the end of the last issue and the tease of more to come from the narrator.

Many fans suspect Black Flash from Yuji marks the start of the final act of what is allegedly Jujutsu Kaisen’s last major arc before the series concludes. Likewise, some argue that Yuji’s Black Flash will play a key role in Sukuna’s defeat, leading to unlocking an ability that can take Sukuna down for good.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuji’s latest Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen will lead to him learning he can land them at will

One of the reasons why Jujutsu Kaisen fans are so certain that the Black Flash will play a major role in Sukuna’s defeat stems from chapter 256’s events. As seen in the Satoru Gojo flashback, it’s emphasized via a subtle note that Itadori would eventually surpass him in the total number of Black Flashes. Coincidentally, the chapter ends by claiming that Yuji’s awakening has been triggered by this latest Black Flash.

It has also been said that while no sorcerer can use Black Flash at will, Yuji has shown such high levels of combative excellence that it makes one think he is using it at will. When also considering the level of setup that has gone to Yuji eventually beating the record of four consecutive Black Flashes set by Kento Nanami, it seems likely that the coming weeks will see Yuji land four more on Sukuna.

That being said, the story has recently established that Sukuna is healing and regaining momentum in the fight, albeit having been said before Yuji’s latest Black Flash. However, he is still hampered by Maki’s latest attack on him, which is still interfering with his Reverse Cursed Technique and the healing of his body.

It’s also possible that due to this slowed pace, Sukuna is instead repurposing his Cursed Energy to go elsewhere, such as preparing to unleash Fuga on Yuji and co. This also makes sense considering that even without the Black Flash, Yuji’s constant hits on Sukuna limit his control of Megumi’s body and the output of his Cursed Energy.

Jujutsu Kaisen has also shown that sorcerers can be extremely deadly after experiencing an “awakening,” primarily seen via Gojo learning the Reverse Cursed Technique and the Hollow Purple after his loss to Toji Fushiguro. With Yuji currently undergoing an awakening, his own Domain Expansion will likely be awakened via Yuji “learning” the true nature of his soul.

The impact of such a type of awakening has already been seen via Mahito, who unlocked new abilities and a new form thanks to Yuji’s Black Flashes, helping him learn the true essence of his soul. Chapter 257 also said that Sukuna sensed Yuji was about to land a Black Flash just as Mahito did during the Shibuya Incident arc. Given that a Domain is heavily linked to the soul, this should lead to Yuji discovering his own Domain.

Yuji is also seemingly being set up to make good on his promise of forcing Sukuna to swallow all of his misery, as first seen in chapter 214. As a result, Yuji’s awakening of both his Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion will likely let him use Black Flash at will. In turn, the benefits of landing consecutive Black Flashes will let him kill Sukuna and also be representative of Yuji’s own “indomitable ideal” as Sukuna called it.

