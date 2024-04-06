Jujutsu Kaisen anime officially named world's most popular (even ahead of One Piece)

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been confirmed as the world's most popular animated show in 2023, as per Guinness Records. This title was previously held by Attack on Titan since 2020 and also surpassed the likes of One Piece.

The world-renowned records institution based this on several data across the internet, including social media traffic, video consumption through streaming and downloads, and many other elements.

This testifies to the popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as it was the most popular anime series that year. Besides this achievement, the series also won several awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

The main cast of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen was confirmed as the most popular animated series in 2023, taking over from Attack on Titan, which held the position since 2020, according to the Guinness Records institution. This production also had a lot of competition from One Piece, which also enjoyed a boost in popularity because of the Netflix live-action adaptation that led newcomers to the anime.

It is worth pointing out that these results were drawn from data across different sources, such as video consumption (streams and downloads), social media interaction (hashtags, shares, and likes), and research actions like Google searches. All of this led to the aforementioned results.

Parrot Analytics also revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen had a global demand rating approximately 71.2 times greater than the average TV show. It also pointed out that the series' demand rating peaked on December 29 at 128 times because of the season finale, ending the acclaimed Shibuya Incident arc and setting the stage for the third season.

The impact of the series

The growing popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been partially attributable to the excellent job by Studio MAPPA, with its animators’ hard work not getting the credit it deserves. It could rise up to the source material and make several moments iconic for pop culture in 2023.

Furthermore, the series is also praised for its high stakes, particularly by the fact that characters, no matter how popular they are, can die at any given moment, which was at full display in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

