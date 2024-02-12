Jujutsu Kaisen clip being used to promote the Super Bowl sends fans into a frenzy

This year's Super Bowl advertising took an unexpected turn by showcasing a scene from Jujutsu Kaisen. The Super Bowl, one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events of the year, is renowned not just for its compelling football but also for its captivating commercials.
This year, an action scene was taken from the anime's intense Shibuya Incident Arc, featuring Jogo and Sukuna. Brock Purdy as Jogo, featuring the build-up of Sukuna's powerful Fire Arrow technique, was an unanticipated teamwork between the world of American football and the anime world. This sent enthusiasts of both styles into a frenzy.
Latest Super Bowl promotion clip features Jujutsu Kaisen action sequence
The Super Bowl LVIII promotion by its hosts unveiled an exciting commercial that blended the world of football with the captivating universe of Jujutsu Kaisen. The commercial portrayed a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, with their respective quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, taking on the roles of Sukuna and Jogo.
The clip was referencing the curses' battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. We can see Mahomes as Sukuna wield a flaming arrow while Purdy as Jogo braces himself for the fire. But in this promo, the outcome of the battle is unknown.
This scene comes from the pivotal Shibuya Incident Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the sequence, Sukuna—the legendary King of Curses and an essential figure in the series—prepares to unleash his devastating Fire Arrow technique.
Fire Arrow is a strong cursed technique that enables Sukuna to form and fire a flaming arrow at his opponents, resulting in immense harm and turmoil. While demonstrating remarkable power, the technique also highlights Sukuna's threatening nature and crucial role within the unfolding events.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan hype for Super Bowl 2024
The unexpected pairing of Jujutsu Kaisen and the Super Bowl lit a fire of excitement and enthusiasm among supporters. Enthusiasts of the anime, already zealous for the show, were overjoyed to see their beloved personalities and pulse-pounding scenes highlighted in such a high-profile occasion as the Super Bowl. The merging of two seemingly different worlds sparked talks, disputes, and fan hypotheses across social networks.
Anime enthusiasts were ecstatic to see the renowned Fire Arrow technique in the Super Bowl promotion. Including this scene spotlighted not only the series' visually striking animation but also the immense intensity and captivating abilities of Sukuna.
This unforeseen collaboration has further cemented Jujutsu Kaisen's recognition and presented the anime to a more extensive crowd who may not have been acquainted with it previously.
Final thoughts
The promotion for Super Bowl LVIII, which featured clips from the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, has undoubtedly gained significant attention from fans of both American football and Japanese animation.
By showcasing the intense action sequences and beautifully animated scenes from the series' renowned Shibuya Incident Arc, the commercial has skillfully sparked discussions and stirred enthusiasm amongst many viewers.
Now audiences can hardly wait for the highly anticipated Super Bowl game to take place and are hopeful that this partnership between these two highly engaging worlds is only the beginning. Perhaps future spots or collaborations could explore additional cross-promotional opportunities to bring NFL and anime fans together through creative promotions, highlighting the dramatic and visually stunning elements that both share.