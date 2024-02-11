Why does the Super Bowl start so late? Exploring reasons behind timing of NFL’s blockbuster event

The Super Bowl LVIII will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will compete in their fourth Super Bowl in five years as defending champions. Brock Purdy and the 49ers, on the other hand, were eliminated from the NFC Championship Game last season but advanced to the Super Bowl this year.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl Super Bowl LV, which took place three years ago in Miami. The Chiefs won that game 31-20, and the 49ers will be motivated to avenge that loss this time around.

Why does the Super Bowl start so late?

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Many people often wonder why the Super Bowl starts so late. The answer is quite simple. It begins a little late to ensure that all four primary time zones in the United States of America have a suitable opportunity to watch the blockbuster event.

This year's Super Bowl is expected to draw more than 100 million viewers, and because it is held in America, the league ensures that the timing is convenient for all of its fans.

Super Bowl timings in the United States of America:

6:30 PM ET 5:30 PM CT 4:30 PM MT 3:30 PM PT

However, this has a disadvantage for international fans because, in their countries, the Super Bowl may begin at midnight or early Monday morning, depending on where they live.

In the United Kingdom, the Super Bowl will begin at 11:30 p.m. Whereas in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Australia, it will begin at 3:30 AM, 8:30 AM, and 10:30 AM, respectively.

Kansas City Chiefs aim to defend Super Bowl title

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to become the first team since 2005 to defend their Super Bowl title. The New England Patriots were the last NFL team to successfully defend their title, defeating the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX, respectively.

Patrick Mahomes is already regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, and a win today would arguably cement his place as one of the top two quarterbacks in league history, trailing only Tom Brady.

Although the 49ers are the favorites to win tonight, the Chiefs are in better form and have a better quarterback.