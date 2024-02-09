Super Bowl Announcers 2024: Who is calling the Super Bowl 58 on CBS?

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the all-important Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11. The eagerly awaited postseason finale is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the contest. It will be the third time that the trio will work together at the big game.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the all-important Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' road to Super Bowl 58

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead his team's offense at Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, clinching the AFC West. They then took down the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round before beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes and co. then defeated the Baltimore Ravens in their own backyard in the AFC title game to book a spot in the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record. Kyle Shanahan's team got past the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and produced a stunning comeback to beat the Detroit Lions in the conference championship game to reach the Super Bowl.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers? TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers postseason finale game will air nationally on CBS. There will also be an alternate broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon.

Fans without cable access can live stream Super Bowl 58 on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

: CBS and Nickelodeon Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV