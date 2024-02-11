Tony Romo CBS salary: How much does the broadcaster earn in 2024?

The official CBS coverage of Super Bowl LVIII will have Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling the game for the third time together.

Many are curious about Romo's salary as an analyst in the commentary booth. It's noteworthy that CBS pays the well-known pundit on a yearly basis as opposed to a one-time basis.

Romo, who signed a multi-year agreement worth well over $100 million four years ago, reportedly makes $17 million from CBS per season, according to the New York Post.

Tony Romo became the best-paid NFL analyst when he signed the deal, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Romo was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys before he entered the football commentary scene.

Romo is one of the most prized assets in the world of sports media, which is why he gets paid so much and enjoys the level of popularity that he does. He has been a color analyst with CBS since 2017.

He has collaborated with sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson and play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz since then. In 2024, the 43-year-old broadcaster will start his eighth season in football broadcasting.

What is Tony Romo's net worth in 2024?

Being a successful player and broadcaster, Tony Romo is among the football industry's unusual success stories.

Tony Romo made $127.4 million over his 14-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Spotrac. He made almost $9.1 million per year on average. He inked five different contracts with the Dallas Cowboys; in 2013, he received his highest NFL pay of $26.5 million.

According to Spotrac, only three seasons of Romo's playing career brought in more money than the $17 million he makes as an analyst for CBS now. Romo's contract with CBS may draw attention, but his insightful commentary and endearing demeanor in the broadcast booth on game days have earned him a significant raise.

The four-time Pro Bowler's estimated net worth in 2024 is $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His value is mostly derived from his career as an NFL quarterback, work as a broadcaster and a string of wise real estate investments.