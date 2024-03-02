Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 wins Anime of the Year 2024 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Anime of the Year 2024 was undoubtedly the most anticipated award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The award was already one of the most controversial this year for not having nominated One Piece and Attack on Titan for this category.

Beating out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc and Vinland Saga season 2, the other two fan favorites from the nominees, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, won the Anime of the Year 2024 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. It was the final award at the ceremony and was presented by Megan Thee Stallion.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, winner of Anime of the Year 2024 at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 were held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 6 pm JST in Tokyo. The Anime of the Year award was the main attraction of the event, and many presenters and stars gracing the Orange Carpet alluded to waiting for it.

The award was presented by renowned Grammy-winning recording artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion. Megan is extremely well known for her love of anime, especially her cosplays. She even did a Gojo cosplay the day before the Anime Awards.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, directed by Shota Goshozono and produced by Studio Mappa, won the Anime of the Year 2024 award, which was accepted by one of the producers for the second season. Goshozono also won the Best Director award prior to this.

This was Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s 13th nomination for the night, not counting the non-Japanese voice actor nominations, and the ninth win. The series also won Best Action Anime, Best Opening and Ending Theme Sequences, and Best Supporting Character for Satoru Gojo.

Other Nominations and more

There were six anime nominated in this category:

Oshi no Ko (Studio – Doga Kobo)

BOCCHI THE ROCK! (Studio – Cloverworks)

Chainsaw Man (Studio – MAPPA)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc (Studio – Ufotable)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Studio – MAPPA)

Vinland Saga season 2 (Studio – MAPPA)

Studio Mappa was nominated thrice in this category. This was Oshi no Ko’s 10th, Vinland Saga season 2’s fifth, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc’s ninth nomination of the night.

It surprised many that neither Attack on Titan: Final Season nor One Piece was nominated for the Anime of the Year 2024 category considering the phenomenal year both anime have had in 2023. However, the awards are mostly considered for the first half of the year.

