Demon Slayer wins Best Animation at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Demon Slayer won one of the most anticipated awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which was Best Animation. Demon Slayer, a studio Ufotable animation, defeated big names like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others.

The action-fantasy series has been an anime phenomenon that started airing in April 2019 with its first season, and its third sequel, named Swordsmith Village Arc, won the Best Animation award during the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The anime series followed the classical aesthetic animation style of the home studio, which continued to please anime fans as it won this award for the third time in a row.

Demon Slayer beats Jujutsu Kaisen to win the Best Animation Award during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc won the Best Animation Award during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The award was presented by Joaquim Dos Santos, a Portuguese-American animator and storyboard artist who is famous for his work on the popular Marvel movie series Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The award was received by voice actor Kengo Kawanishi, who voiced Muichiro Tokitou in the series. Muichiro was one of the main protagonists during the Swordsmith Village arc, and his voice actor is famous for other roles like Gen from Dr. Stone and many others.

This award is much more than just an accolade for this series, as it was the third consecutive time this series was crowned the Best Animation Series Award. It goes to show the hard work the animators of this series put into it.

Nominations for Best Animation

To no one's surprise, this award category was stacked with favorites, and Demon Slayer emerged as the winner after a very hard competition. The other nominations were:

Attack on Titan Final Chapters by Studio MAPPA

Chainsaw Man by Studio MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 by Studio MAPPA

Mob Psycho 100 III (Season 3) by Studio BONES

TRIGUN STAMPEDE by Studio Orange

What is Demon Slayer about?

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The series is an action-fantasy anime that is centered around Kamado Tanjiro, whose family was killed by feral demons, leaving only his little sister, Nezuko, alive. To his demise, the only family he had left was also converted into a demon.

Adamant about turning his sister back into a human, Tanjiro enrolls as a Demon Slayer—people who use swords to slay demons—in hopes of finding a remedy for his little sister. He is met with different ordeals throughout the way and also crosses paths with the central demon behind all this.

The Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc follows the story as Tanjiro visits the Swordsmith Village to get a new sword. Here, he meets new Hashiras and an upcoming danger that could endanger the lives of the villagers. Will Tanjiro be able to get a new sword in time to save the people of the Swordsmith Village?

