Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Complete nominations in all categories and how to vote

The highly anticipated Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is scheduled for March 2, 2024. Less than 2 months before the event, nominations for all anime categories have been unveiled, as fans look forward to voting for their favorite anime of the previous year.
Ever since its inception in 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards have risen to prominence over the years. It establishes its mark on the anime industry by rewarding the most beloved anime series, songs, directors, and characters of each year based on viewers' votes. This popular awards program is a global event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa every year.
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 nominations and controversies
Anime of the Year
2023 witnessed a ton of enthralling anime series, with the ones listed below being some of the best. However, the one that shocked fans the most due to being left out of the Anime of the Year category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was the Attack on Titan finale, which was considered to be one of the best conclusions to an anime in history. The full list of nominees includes:
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Oshi No Ko
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Continuing Series
Although it did not get a spot in the Anime of the Year category, Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters was nominated for the best continuing series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- One Piece
- Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best New Series
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Heavenly Delusion
- Hell's Paradise
- Oshi No Ko
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Film
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Blue Giant
- Kaguya Sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends
- Psycho-Pass: Providence
- Suzume
- The First Slam Dunk
Best Original Anime
- Akiba Maid War
- Birdie Wing- Golf Girls' Story- Season 2
- Buddy Daddies
- Do It Yourself!!
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
- The Marginal Service
Best Animation
Although Demon Slayer features consistently eye-catching animation quality, other series like Attack on Titan finale, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen also received some spectacular animation last year. As such, the winner of this category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 might be a hard one to predict. The other nominees are:
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- Trigun Stampede
Best Character Design
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Oshi No Ko
- Trigun Stampede
Best Director
- Yuichiro Hayashi - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Keiichiro Saito - Bocchi The Rock!
- Ryu Nakayama - Chainsaw Man
- Hirotaka Mori - Heavenly Delusion
- Shota Goshozono - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Daisuke Hiramaki - Oshi No Ko
Best Cinematography
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Heavenly Delusion
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Art Direction
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Oshi No Ko
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Romance
The fan-favorite romance anime Horimiya made its return to the anime industry with The Missing Pieces series, which is expected to win the Best Romance Category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Happy Marriage
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
- Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Comedy
Among all the nominations for this category, Bocchi The Rock! and Spy X Family are two of the most popular series that are being favored by fans to win the Best Comedy Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Buddy Daddies
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Urusei Yatsura
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- One Piece
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Hell's Paradise
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2
Best Drama
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Heavenly Delusion
- My Happy Marriage
- Oshi No Ko
- To Your Eternity Season 2
- Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Do It Yourself!!
- Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
- Insomniacs after school
- My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
- Skip and Loafer
Best Main Character
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!
- Denji - Chainsaw Man
- Eren Jaeger - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Shigeo Kageyama (Mob) - Mob Psycho 100 III
- Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece
- Thorfinn - Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Supporting Character
Considering the current popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Satoru Gojo or Suguru Geto might be two of the most favored characters to win the Best Supporting Character category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:
- Arataka Reigen - Mob Psycho 100 III
- Hange Zoe - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Kana Arima - Oshi No Ko
- Power - Chainsaw Man
- Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Suguru Geto - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
"Must Protect At All Costs" Character
- Anya Forger - Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!
- Bojji - Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
- Miri Unasaka - Buddy Daddies
- Pochita - Chainsaw Man
- Suletta Mercury - Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
Best Anime Song
Although Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's first opening song, Where Our Blue Is got nominated for the Best Anime Song category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, fans were shocked upon seeing that the hit song SPECIALZ by King Gnu was left out of this category. The other nominees are:
- Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko
- KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man
- Seisyun Complex - Kessoku Band - Bocchi The Rock!
- Suzume - RADWIMPS feat. toaka - Suzume
- Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- WORK - Ringo Sheena and millennium parade - Hell's Paradise
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Bocchi The Rock!
- Chainsaw Man
- Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Oshi No Ko
- Suzume
Best Opening Sequence
Considering that both the songs Idol by YOASOBI and KICK BACK by Kenshi Yonezu were two of the most popular openings of last year, either one of them is being heavily favored by fans to win this category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:
- Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko
- Innocent Arrogance - BiSH - Heavenly Delusion
- KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man
- Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- WORK - Ringo Sheena and millennium parade - Hell's Paradise
Best Ending Sequence
- Akari - Soshi Sakiyama - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE - Chainsaw Man
- Koi Kogare - milet x MAN WITH A MISSION - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Mephisto - QUEEN BEE - Oshi No Ko
- color - yama - Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese
Even though the nominations for this year's Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 included all deserving candidates, fans were shocked to see that Junya Enoki, aka the voice actor of Yuji Itadori, was left out of this category. The other nominees are:
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) - Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
- Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) - One Piece
- Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!
- Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1
- Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Voice Artist Performance - English
- Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc
- Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) - Trigun Stampede
- Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) - Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation
- Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) - Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) - Hell's Paradise
- Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian
- David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone New World
- David Flores (Dot Barrett) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Joel Gomez Jimenez (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
- Majo Montesinos Guzman (Anya Forger) – Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Maria Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Marta Moreno (Uta) – One Piece Film: Red
Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish
- Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- Emilio Trevino (Denji) - Chainsaw Man
- Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- Jose Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll
- Nycolle Gonzalez (Suzume Iwato) - Suzume
Best Voice Artist Performance - Portugese
- Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
- Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – Konosuba -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson
- Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece
- Leo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Vagner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
Best Voice Artist Performance - German
- Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus' Bride
- Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man
- Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. Stone New World
- Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian
- Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie - Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night
- Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man
- Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – The First Slam Dunk
- Federica Simonelli (Uta) – One Piece Film: Red
- Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon
- Mose Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man
Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic
- Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2
- Mohammad Dal'o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III
- Ra'fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super
- Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1
- Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone
Best Voice Artist Performance - French
- Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume
- Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – Konosuba -God's blessing on this wonderful world!
- Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Martin Faliu (Aqua) – Oshi No Ko
- Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise
- Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man
How to vote for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024?
Fans can cast their votes on the Crunchyroll website by logging in with either their email address or their mobile phone number. They will be able to vote only once per day. The polls for voting will be closed on January 27, 2024.
The winner of each category will be determined after two rounds of voting. Now that the first round is over with the revelation of the nominees, fans need to cast their votes. In the second round, after the votes have been collected, the judges will choose a winner from each category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 by determining the nominee that has received the highest number of votes.
Furthermore, Crunchyroll has been revealed to be partnering with Telescope to collect and tally the votes to determine the winner.
Final Thoughts
With the addition of three more categories this year, all of the above-mentioned categories and nominees represent the priceless contributions made to the world of anime.
Additionally, popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed to be hosting this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which has generated further excitement for the upcoming event.
The voting portal for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will be open until January 27, 2024. Thereby, interested fans can help their favorite anime series win a category by voting for them online. The results will be announced via a live ceremony on March 2, 2024, which will be broadcast to fans all over the world.
