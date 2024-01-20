Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Complete nominations in all categories and how to vote

The highly anticipated Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is scheduled for March 2, 2024. Less than 2 months before the event, nominations for all anime categories have been unveiled, as fans look forward to voting for their favorite anime of the previous year.

Ever since its inception in 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards have risen to prominence over the years. It establishes its mark on the anime industry by rewarding the most beloved anime series, songs, directors, and characters of each year based on viewers' votes. This popular awards program is a global event that takes place in Tokyo, Japan, at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa every year.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 nominations and controversies

Anime of the Year

2023 witnessed a ton of enthralling anime series, with the ones listed below being some of the best. However, the one that shocked fans the most due to being left out of the Anime of the Year category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was the Attack on Titan finale, which was considered to be one of the best conclusions to an anime in history. The full list of nominees includes:

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Oshi No Ko

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Continuing Series

Although it did not get a spot in the Anime of the Year category, Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters was nominated for the best continuing series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

One Piece

Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best New Series

Chainsaw Man anime is one of the favorites to win this category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (mage via MAPPA)

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Heavenly Delusion

Hell's Paradise

Oshi No Ko

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Film

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Blue Giant

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends

Psycho-Pass: Providence

Suzume

The First Slam Dunk

Best Original Anime

Akiba Maid War

Birdie Wing- Golf Girls' Story- Season 2

Buddy Daddies

Do It Yourself!!

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

The Marginal Service

Best Animation

Demon Slayer Season 3 is one of the favorites to win the Best Animation category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (image via Ufotable)

Although Demon Slayer features consistently eye-catching animation quality, other series like Attack on Titan finale, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen also received some spectacular animation last year. As such, the winner of this category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 might be a hard one to predict. The other nominees are:

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Mob Psycho 100 III

Trigun Stampede

Best Character Design

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Oshi No Ko

Trigun Stampede

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Keiichiro Saito - Bocchi The Rock!

Ryu Nakayama - Chainsaw Man

Hirotaka Mori - Heavenly Delusion

Shota Goshozono - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Daisuke Hiramaki - Oshi No Ko

Best Cinematography

Heavenly Delusion, which featured some fantastic cinematography, might win this category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (image via Production I.G)

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Art Direction

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Oshi No Ko

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Romance

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is being eyed to win the Best Romance category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via CloverWorks)

The fan-favorite romance anime Horimiya made its return to the anime industry with The Missing Pieces series, which is expected to win the Best Romance Category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Happy Marriage

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Best Comedy

Among all the nominations for this category, Bocchi The Rock! and Spy X Family are two of the most popular series that are being favored by fans to win the Best Comedy Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:

Bocchi The Rock!

Buddy Daddies

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Urusei Yatsura

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

One Piece

Best Fantasy

Mushoku Tensei might win this category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via Studio Bind)

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Hell's Paradise

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

Best Drama

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Heavenly Delusion

My Happy Marriage

Oshi No Ko

To Your Eternity Season 2

Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Slice of Life

Bocchi The Rock!

Do It Yourself!!

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Insomniacs after school

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

Skip and Loafer

Best Main Character

Thorfinn from Vinland Saga might be the one to win the Best Main Character category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via MAPPA)

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!

Denji - Chainsaw Man

Eren Jaeger - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Shigeo Kageyama (Mob) - Mob Psycho 100 III

Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece

Thorfinn - Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Supporting Character

Considering the current popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Satoru Gojo or Suguru Geto might be two of the most favored characters to win the Best Supporting Character category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:

Arataka Reigen - Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Kana Arima - Oshi No Ko

Power - Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Suguru Geto - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

"Must Protect At All Costs" Character

Anya Forger might win this year's "Must Protect At All Costs" Character category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Anya Forger - Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Hitori Gotoh (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!

Bojji - Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Miri Unasaka - Buddy Daddies

Pochita - Chainsaw Man

Suletta Mercury - Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Best Anime Song

Although Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's first opening song, Where Our Blue Is got nominated for the Best Anime Song category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, fans were shocked upon seeing that the hit song SPECIALZ by King Gnu was left out of this category. The other nominees are:

Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko

KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man

Seisyun Complex - Kessoku Band - Bocchi The Rock!

Suzume - RADWIMPS feat. toaka - Suzume

Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

WORK - Ringo Sheena and millennium parade - Hell's Paradise

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Bocchi The Rock!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Oshi No Ko

Suzume

Best Opening Sequence

Considering that both the songs Idol by YOASOBI and KICK BACK by Kenshi Yonezu were two of the most popular openings of last year, either one of them is being heavily favored by fans to win this category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominees are:

Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko

Innocent Arrogance - BiSH - Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

WORK - Ringo Sheena and millennium parade - Hell's Paradise

Best Ending Sequence

Akari - Soshi Sakiyama - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE - Chainsaw Man

Koi Kogare - milet x MAN WITH A MISSION - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Mephisto - QUEEN BEE - Oshi No Ko

color - yama - Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Yuki Kaji is one of the favorites to win this category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though the nominations for this year's Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 included all deserving candidates, fans were shocked to see that Junya Enoki, aka the voice actor of Yuji Itadori, was left out of this category. The other nominees are:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) - Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) - One Piece

Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!

Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Voice Artist Performance - English

Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado) - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Austin Tindle (Millions Knives) - Trigun Stampede

Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo Kurosaki) - Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Lexi Nieto (Tomo Aizawa) - Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Marisa Duran (Sagiri Yamada Asaemon) - Hell's Paradise

Ryan Colt Levy (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance - Castilian

David Brau (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone New World

David Flores (Dot Barrett) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Joel Gomez Jimenez (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Majo Montesinos Guzman (Anya Forger) – Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Maria Luisa Marciel (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Marta Moreno (Uta) – One Piece Film: Red

Best Voice Artist Performance - Latin Spanish

Armando Corona Ibarrola (Muichiro Tokito) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Emilio Trevino (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Gerardo Ortega (Mash Burnedead) – Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Jose Gilberto Vilchis (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Manuel Campuzano (Arataka Reigen) - Mob Psycho 100 lll

Nycolle Gonzalez (Suzume Iwato) - Suzume

Best Voice Artist Performance - Portugese

Amanda Brigido (Tomo Aizawa) – Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

Erick Bougleux (Kazuma) – Konosuba -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Guilherme Briggs (Brook) – One Piece

Leo Rabelo (Satoru Gojo) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Luisa Viotti (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Vagner Fagundes (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Best Voice Artist Performance - German

Emilia Raschewski (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Franciska Friede (Chise Hatori) – The Ancient Magus' Bride

Franziska Trunte (Power) – Chainsaw Man

Pascal Breuer (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Patrick Baehr (Gen Asagiri) – Dr. Stone New World

Patrick Keller (Akira Tendou) – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Best Voice Artist Performance - Italian

Alessio De Filippis (Kirito) – Sword Art Online the Movie - Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night

Benedetta Ponticelli (Makima) – Chainsaw Man

Diego Baldoin (Takenori Akagi) – The First Slam Dunk

Federica Simonelli (Uta) – One Piece Film: Red

Max Di Benedetto (Boxxo) – Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Mose Singh (Denji) – Chainsaw Man

Best Voice Artist Performance - Arabic

Basil Alrefai (Vegeta) – Dragon Ball Super

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – Spy X Family Season 1 Cour 2

Mohammad Dal'o (Arataka Reigen) – Mob Psycho 100 III

Ra'fat Bazo (Son Goku) – Dragon Ball Super

Rosie Yaziji (Rimuru Tempest) – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1

Taleb Alrefai (Senku Ishigami) – Dr. Stone

Best Voice Artist Performance - French

Levanah Solomon (Suzume Iwato) – Suzume

Lilly Caruso (Aqua) – Konosuba -God's blessing on this wonderful world!

Martial Le Minoux (Suguru Geto) – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Martin Faliu (Aqua) – Oshi No Ko

Yoan Sover (Gabimaru) – Hell’s Paradise

Zina Khakhoulia (Power) – Chainsaw Man

How to vote for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024?

Fans can cast their votes on the Crunchyroll website by logging in with either their email address or their mobile phone number. They will be able to vote only once per day. The polls for voting will be closed on January 27, 2024.

The winner of each category will be determined after two rounds of voting. Now that the first round is over with the revelation of the nominees, fans need to cast their votes. In the second round, after the votes have been collected, the judges will choose a winner from each category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 by determining the nominee that has received the highest number of votes.

Furthermore, Crunchyroll has been revealed to be partnering with Telescope to collect and tally the votes to determine the winner.

Final Thoughts

With the addition of three more categories this year, all of the above-mentioned categories and nominees represent the priceless contributions made to the world of anime.

Additionally, popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed to be hosting this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which has generated further excitement for the upcoming event.

The voting portal for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will be open until January 27, 2024. Thereby, interested fans can help their favorite anime series win a category by voting for them online. The results will be announced via a live ceremony on March 2, 2024, which will be broadcast to fans all over the world.

