Horimiya anime's chronological watch order leaves fans hopelessly lost

Following the end of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces anime, Crunchyroll released a blog listing the chronological watch order for the anime. As evident from the list of episodes and timestamps, watching the anime in sequential order seems like a lost cause.

Horimiya is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroki Adachi, aka Hero. The series follows the lives of Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. Both characters have contrasting personalities in school and at home. One day, they realize each other's secrets, after which they start to hang out and end up dating each other.

"This is so complex and crazy": Horimiya fans dread watching the anime in chronological order

Hori and Miyamura as seen in Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

The Horimiya series has two anime, Horimiya and Horimiya: The Missing Pieces. While the first anime is mostly in chronological order, it skips over several events in the manga to reach a good ending by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the second anime is a compilation of events and scenes that were skipped by the original anime. This is why the events aren't chronological, even though one anime aired after the other. Thus, Crunchyroll released a list to help fans who want to watch the anime chronologically.

However, the audience did not respond to the list as Crunchyroll hoped they would. The chronological order of watching the anime was quite messed up. One needed to pause an episode mid-way, watch another episode to a certain point, and switch back.

Barely any fan was willing to do this and instead wished that the anime was created in chronological order in the first place. On the other hand, several fans appreciated the streaming service's effort in conveying the data.

Nevertheless, several fans did not want to go through such an ordeal. Hence, they were certain that reading the manga series was much easier than watching the anime. That's when several fans of the anime came to defend the CloverWorks anime. As per them, the two anime were amazing.

While there were several issues surrounding the order sequence, one would easily enjoy the anime in the order it was released as well. Hence, they suggested fans watch the anime in the order that it was released without having to mix or switch between episodes.

The first anime was focused on Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura and their relationship, making it a romance anime. Meanwhile, the second anime depicted the daily lives of the series' characters, giving fans a slice-of-life anime feel. This way, fans could enjoy both anime without being confused by the change in genres between the two anime.

There was also a small group of fans who believed that re-editing the entire anime in its chronological order would be much more time-efficient than watching the series by switching between the two anime.

That's when some fans revealed that they thought Horimiya: The Missing Pieces would be just that, i.e., the original anime with the missing scenes edited into it. Overall, it seems like fans of the series are willing to do anything but try and watch the anime in its chronological order.

