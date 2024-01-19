Fans rage as Bleach TYBW Part 2 gets snubbed from Anime of the Year nomination in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Bleach TYBW Part 2 has been the most talked-about topic among members of the anime and manga communities following the latest Crunchyroll Anime Awards announcement. On Wednesday, January 17, Crunchyroll announced the nominees for this year's awards in various categories, such as Anime of the Year, Best Soundtrack, and Best Voice Actor, among others.

Fans look forward to this particular award show since they can participate by voting for the best entry in the respective categories. However, before they can vote for their favorite entry, a panel of specialists nominates a few entries that fans can choose from.

This year, many notable series from 2023, such as Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Oshi No Ko, were nominated in several categories, including Anime of the Year. Although fans were happy for the rest, they expressed dissatisfaction at Crunchyroll not nominating writer Tite Kubo and director Tomohisa Taguchi in the aforementioned category.

Both parts 1 and 2 of Bleach TYBW were arguably some of the biggest anime releases. Understandably, the fanbase was incredibly annoyed with Crunchyroll for not including Bleach TYBW Part 2 in the nominations.

Fans are livid over Crunchyroll’s decision not to nominate Bleach TYBW Part 2 for Anime of the Year

The entire Bleach fandom has expressed dissatisfaction with Crunchyroll’s decision at the moment. Fans aren’t stating that the show was deserving of winning the title per se, but not even nominating it certainly struck the wrong nerve. They were perplexed by the fact that neither part 1 nor part 2 of Bleach TYBW received nominations for Anime of the Year.

Fans also substantiated this topic by providing the reasons why Bleach TYBW was one of the most important anime releases. Bleach TYBW Part 2 as well as its first installment’s release meant that the anime series returned after 10 years.

Fans are not happy with Crunchyroll over the decision to not nominate Bleach TYBW Part 2 (Screengrab via X)

Fans had to wait a decade, and despite their extremely high expectations, Studio Pierrot exceeded them. Paired with the incredible storytelling and plot progression, the series deserved to be nominated at the very least, as per fans.

Some fans speculated on the reason for Crunchyroll’s decision not to pick this show. They conjectured that the streaming platform lost the rights to stream this owing to the purchase by Disney.

Fans' reaction to the series not being nominated for Best Score (Screengrab via X)

Since Disney+ had the streaming rights, fans believed that Crunchyroll chose not to nominate Bleach TYBW Part 2. However, it’s very unlikely that a massive organization such as Crunchyroll would resort to these overly petty reasons.

Fans were also quite upset with Crunchyroll for not nominating the series for Best Score. According to them, this series has improved both the anime's soundtracks and the background scores for some of the most crucial scenes.

Final Thoughts

It was quite surprising to see that the Bleach series didn’t make it to the Anime of the Year nominations despite making one of the biggest comebacks. The anticipation for the series’ return was astronomical, and it did exceptionally well upon its release. This is the reason why fans are quite upset with the judging panel’s choice of entries for this particular award.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.