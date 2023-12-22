Bleach TYBW anime brings the manga back to the race 

Last year, the Bleach TYBW anime took the anime world by storm when the series returned from a decade-long hiatus. This arc was divided into four cours of thirteen episodes each, with the first released in Fall 2022 and the second aired this year in Summer 2023.

Although the third cour is yet to air, the immense popularity of the Bleach TYBW anime not only revitalized the entire fandom but also boosted the popularity of the manga once again. The manga had previously stopped its serialization in 2016.

The manga also had a rushed ending. While Bleach is considered one of the greatest shonen series of all time, the popularity of the series undoubtedly took a hit when the anime got canceled ten years ago.

Bleach TYBW anime undeniably impacted the anime community, as the fandom celebrated the epic return of their favorite series. The anime adaption led the fans to refer to the primary material, which boosted the manga's popularity on the Shonen Jump app.

It secured its position as one of the most-read manga series on the official Shonen Jump app, alongside other popular manga such as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man.

During its initial run, Tite Kubo's magnum opus Bleach had secured its position as one of the Big Three Anime, alongside One Piece and Naruto. However, the anime was canceled by Studio Pierrot in 2012 after the adaptation of the Fullbringer arc.

Furthermore, the manga wrapped up serialization in Shonen Jump in 2016 in a rather rushed manner due to the mangaka's deteriorating health. Due to this, neither the anime nor the manga got a satisfactory ending, and fans of the series were understandably upset.

Fortunately, Studio Pierrot resurrected the anime series by announcing the adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War arc, which aired its first part in 2022. The massively popular arc was announced to be adapted into four cours of 13 episodes each.

Thereby, a total of 52 episodes would be adapted from over 200 manga chapters. While the first two cours have already been released, the third cour is expected to come out sometime in 2024.

That said, the Bleach TYBW anime certainly revived the entire fandom with its debut. It became the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList for a while, overtaking Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Each episode would immediately go trending on social media shortly after its airing. It was definitely considered by many to be one of the best anime of 2022.

The second cour of Bleach TYBW anime, titled The Separation arc, started airing this year on July 8, 2023. It ran its course till September 30, 2023. It again generated a large amount of hype for the remaining cours and was also rated highly by fans on MyAnimeList.

The anime adaptation of Bleach TYBW led a lot of people to check out its source material, in addition to the longtime fans who certainly revisited the manga due to nostalgia. As of now, fans lie in anticipation for any further news on the third part of Bleach TYBW anime, which is expected to premiere in 2024.