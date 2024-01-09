All Solo Leveling Voice Actors and where you've heard them before

Solo Leveling anime made its much-anticipated debut on January 6, 2024. Thus, fans worldwide got the opportunity to hear the Solo Leveling voice actors portraying their characters for the first time. With the entire Winter 2024 anime season in front of fans, fans will be introduced to several new characters.

However, fans might quickly notice that they have heard the voices that are featured in the anime. This familiarity arises because the voice actors in Solo Leveling are some of the industry's finest. Hence, here we shall take a look at where fans have heard the Solo Leveling voice actors before.

Solo Leveling voice actors have worked for several popular anime franchises

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Firstly, the series' protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, is voiced by Taito Ban. He has previously voiced Soyuz in Dr. Stone and Kurou Kumogakure in Under Ninja. Alongside him, the anime has Reina Ueda as Cha Hae-In, who has previously voiced Lemon Irvine in MASHLE: Magic and Muscles, and Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer. Moreover, she is also set to voice Reze in Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze Arc and Chinatsu Kano in Blue Box.

Next in line, we have Hiroki Touchi, who has voiced Yoon-Ho Baek. He previously voiced Ging Freecss in Hunter x Hunter and Kuugo Ginjou in Bleach. Joining him as part of the Solo Leveling voice actors is Hirakawa Daisuke as Jong-In Choi. He has previously voiced Enmu in Demon Slayer and Frankenstein in Noblesse.

Cha Hae-In as seen in the Solo Leveling trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Continuing with the cast, we have Banjou Ginga and Dani Chambers, who have voiced the roles of Gun-Hee Go and Joohee Lee, respectively.

Banjou Ginga previously voiced the roles of Isaac Netero in Hunter x Hunter and Yosaku in Toriko. As for Dani Chambers, she has previously voiced Becky Blackbell in Spy x Family and Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus' Bride.

Joohee Lee as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Moving forward, we have Junya Enoki and Haruna Mikawa, who will be part of the Solo Leveling voice actors, having voiced the roles of Byung-Gyu Min and Jin-Ah Sung, respectively.

Junya Enoki has previously voiced several popular characters, like Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen, Seishuu Inui from Tokyo Revengers, and Nasa Yuzaki from TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You. Meanwhile, Haruna Mikawa has previously voiced Sakuya in Heavenly Delusion and Pikachu in Pokemon Evolutions.

Jin-Chul Woo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lastly, Makoto Furukawa, Genta Nakamura, and Takuma Terashima are also part of Solo Leveling voice actors, having voiced the roles of Jin-Chul Woo, Jin-Ho Yoo, and Eunseok, respectively.

Makoto Furukawa has previously voiced the roles of Tabito Karasu in Blue Lock, Taiju Ooki in Dr. Stone, and Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The voice actor is also set to voice Ash in Code Geass: Dakkan no Rozé.

Jin-Ho Yoo as seen in the Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, Genta Nakamura has previously voiced Hiroto Shinohara in Liar Liar and Miskeso in Heike Monogatari. The voice actor is also voicing the role of Dan Yates in the newly released anime Fluffy Paradise.

Lastly, Takuma Terashima has previously voiced Atsushi Sendou in Tokyo Revengers, Eita Semi in Haikyuu!!, and Matsuboshi Raidou in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai. The voice actor will be voicing Leonhart Saijou in The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 and Ryuu Sasakura in Bartender: Glass of God. Both anime are set to premiere in the Spring 2024 anime season.