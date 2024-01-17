Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Yuji fans might be disappointed with chapter 248

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 248 has been one of the most trending topics on social media for the past couple of days. With the manga going on a break for almost three weeks, the hype and excitement surrounding the latest chapter is certainly through the roof, especially because the previous chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger.

The last chapter shocked fans with yet another death of a crucial character at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna. However, it ended with Yuji Itadori seemingly getting the upper hand on The King of Curses, with things finally looking to change for the Jujutsu sorcerers.

That said, the upcoming chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga may take away Itadori's spotlight once again.

Disclaimer: This chapter contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Will Gojo's return overshadow Itadori's greatest moment?

The death of Satoru Gojo proved to be a massive turning point for the Jujutsu Kaisen series, as things started looking bleak for the protagonists from thereon. It created a massive ripple effect in the fandom as well, who mourned the loss of the beloved character for several weeks. That said, the recent comments from the editor of the manga seemed to tease the possible return of the blindfolded sensei.

Junya Fukuda, the editor of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, recently appeared in an interview, where he talked about some shocking moments in the upcoming chapters of the manga. Fukuda was seen editing the chapter when the interviewer walked in, who apparently couldn't take his eyes off the screen when he saw what was in store for the upcoming chapter.

While the image of the chapter was blurred out during the interview broadcast, some fans were quick to theorize that it might feature Gojo's imminent return. Considering that it was a moment that apparently blew the interviewer's mind, it may as well have been Gojo making a comeback to the story.

Sadly, nothing can be said with absolute certainty at this point.

Gojo's return from certain death could very well break the internet once again due to the pure excitement surrounding the epic moment. However, it would ruin a moment that has been built up since the beginning of the series - Itadori finally standing up to Sukuna and defeating him.

In chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Hiromi Higuruma seemingly met his end at the hands of Sukuna. Before falling, he tossed his Executioner's Sword to Itadori with the last of his strength, entrusting him to finish the battle. The chapter ended with Itadori stabbing Sukuna in the back with the Sword, which guarantees death in one hit.

If the attack does end up being the reason of Sukuna's demise, it would certainly be Itadori's greatest moment in the series so far. Throughout the story, he has suffered one loss after another, as he had to watch his mentors and friends die right in front of his eyes.

As such, fans hoped that Itadori would finally get some form of redemption in his battle against The King of Curses. Being the one who finally puts an end to Sukuna's reign of terror would definitely be the moment where he truly shines as the main protagonist of the series.

Final thoughts

It's easy to see why Satoru Gojo making a comeback to the story at this point would hamper Yuji Itadori's greatest moment. As much as everyone hopes for the return of their blindfolded sensei, it would completely ruin the story at this point.

That said, the upcoming two chapters are set to feature some truly shocking moments that will change the course of the series moving forward. This has generated an immense amount of hype for chapter 248 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as fans continue to bet and theorize on what the shocking moment could turn out to be.

